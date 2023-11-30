Musician-actor Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

Malayalam actor and musician Subbalakshmi passed away on Thursday ( Nov 30) at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 87. She played major roles in several noted films like including Nandanam, Rapakkal and Kalyana Raman.

She made her debut with the Malayalam movie Nandanam. Subbalakshmi won the hearts of the audience with the role of Veshamani Ammal. Another character that made her a favorite was the role of Karthyayani Amma in Kalyana Raman.

Subbalakshmi and Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's grandpa's character had great chemistry in the movie Kalyana Raman. Their old-age romance, innocent shyness, and joyful laughter had grabbed a lot of attention. Subbalakshmi was last seen in the film Beast, where she played a significant part alongside Vijay.

Before joining the film industry, Subbalakshmi worked as a music and dance instructor at Jawahar Balabhavan and had a position at All India Radio starting in 1951. Notably, she held the distinction of being the first female composer from South India at All India Radio. In addition to her instructional role, she showcased her musical talents through various concerts. Subbalakshmi also engaged in dubbing work, lent her voice to telefilms, and participated in album productions. Her versatile contributions spanned across different aspects of the entertainment industry. Her daughter Thara Kalyan is also an actress.