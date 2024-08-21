Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mufasa: After Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu lends his voice for Telugu version; Read on

    Mahesh Babu joins the iconic world of Mufasa: The Lion King, voicing the titular character in the Telugu version, following Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal in Hindi. Disney India confirmed this collaboration, with Brahmanandam and Ali returning as Pumbaa and Timon. The Telugu trailer is set to launch on August 26th, with the film releasing on December 20th

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Mahesh Babu has joined the world of Mufasa: The Lion King, following in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan. While SRK voices Mufasa in Hindi, Mahesh Babu will lend his voice to the Telugu version, as confirmed by Disney India on Wednesday. The trailer for the Telugu version is set to launch on August 26 at 11:07 AM. Additionally, Brahmanandam and Ali are reprising their roles as Pumbaa and Timon, characters they previously voiced in the 2019 release of The Lion King.

    Expressing his excitement, Mahesh Babu shared, "I've always admired Disney's legacy of blockbuster entertainment and timeless storytelling. The character of Mufasa resonates with me, not only as a devoted father but as a leader who cares deeply for his clan. Family is everything to me, and this collaboration with Disney is incredibly special, an experience I'll cherish with my children. I can't wait for my family and fans to watch Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu on the big screen on December 20th!"

    Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, remarked, "Our goal is always to bring a more personal touch to storytelling and engage audiences across the country, allowing them to enjoy the cinematic experience in their preferred language. The character of Mufasa has inspired generations, and we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu Garu bring Mufasa to life in Telugu!"

    In the English version, a star-studded cast including Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka), and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala), among others, will voice the characters. The film also features performances by Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, and John Kani, continuing the legacy of the beloved Lion King universe.

