    MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, David Guetta win big; BTS takes away award for Biggest Fans for the 5th time

    At the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards, BTS won the Biggest Fans Award, but Taylor Swift took home the most prizes, taking home four.

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    On November 13, the Bangtan Boys, often known as BTS, won the Biggest Fans Award at the 2022 MTV Europen Music Awards. The band has received this prize for five years running now. The event was held in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Taika Waititi and Rita Ora served as the hosts. Though BLACKPINK's Lisa won the prize for her solo album Lalisa, BTS was also nominated in the Best K-pop category. The Best Metaverse Performance Award went to BLACKPINK as well.

    By accomplishing this accomplishment, BLACKPINK made history as the first K-pop female act to take home two MTV EMA awards. Lisa also made history by winning the Best K-pop Award as a solo artist. In the meantime, the South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN won two prizes: Best New Artist and Best Push. TXT also returned home bearing a trophy for Best Asia 

    In the meanwhile, Taylor Swift emerged as the night's biggest winner. She won four prizes for All Too Well (Taylor's Version), including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video. Swift unexpectedly showed up to the awards ceremony in Dusseldorf to accept her prize, the latest in a string of honours for the singer-songwriter. She stated, "The fans are the sole reason any of this occurs for me," as she accepted her first award of the evening.

    An absent Nicki Minaj also came out on top with a trio of prizes for best song, best hip-hop and a category called super freaky girl. Harry Styles, who is currently touring in the U.S., won for best live performance.

    Talking of BTS, the septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook have bagged several awards in the past at the MTV EMAs. They won four awards last year including Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group, and Biggest Fans.

