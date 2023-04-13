Mrs Undercover to Jubilee Part 2: Your OTT wrap-up for this weekend, check out new movies, web series

Several OTT movies and web series will be released this weekend (April 14). Here's a quick list of what is releasing on several platforms if you plan to binge-watch with a tub of popcorn.

A wide range of fascinating movies and web series is set to release during the third week of April on Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and Zee5, among others. This weekend, there are several intriguing releases on the OTT platform, including Mrs Undercover, starring Radhika Apte, and Jeremy Renner's four-part docuseries, which also stars Anil Kapoor.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Edward Bazalgette

Language: English

10. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5: This weekend will see the release of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's last season. The first individual to ever win an Emmy in both the comedy writing and comedy directing categories in the same year was Sherman-Palladino during the first three seasons of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', which has won 20 Emmys overall. The fans are quite excited about season 5 right now.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Language: English

10. Das Ka Dhamki: Krishna Das (Vishwak Sen), a server, is central to the narrative; he falls madly in love with Keerthi (Nivetha Pethuraj). However, fate has other ideas. Das's life takes an unexpected turn when his identical twin, Dr Sanjay Rudra, perishes in a horrific accident, leaving him distraught and without a job. Enter Rao Ramesh, who notices Das' startling likeness to Sanjay and comes up with a scheme to preserve his business. The following events are a suspenseful tale of mistaken identities, retribution, and atonement that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Vishwak Sen

Language: Telugu