Mrs Undercover to Jubilee Part 2: Your OTT wrap-up for this weekend, check out new movies, web series
Several OTT movies and web series will be released this weekend (April 14). Here's a quick list of what is releasing on several platforms if you plan to binge-watch with a tub of popcorn.
A wide range of fascinating movies and web series is set to release during the third week of April on Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and Zee5, among others. This weekend, there are several intriguing releases on the OTT platform, including Mrs Undercover, starring Radhika Apte, and Jeremy Renner's four-part docuseries, which also stars Anil Kapoor.
- Mrs Undercover: In the espionage comedy 'Mrs. Undercover', actress Radhika Apte plays a housewife and undercover operative. In the movie, the actress plays Durga, a former secret agent who became a housewife and was called back to duty after ten years. She learns that returning is difficult because she forgot everything after getting married and spent all her time with her family. Saheb Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Sumeet Vyas also play pivotal roles.
OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Directed by: Anushree Mehta
Language: Hindi
- Plane: In the movie 'Plane', starring Gerard Butler and Michael Colter, a pilot named Brodie is trapped in a war zone and forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of a storm while pulling a wanted criminal. Will Brodie reach his daughter's house after seriously damaging his aircraft? The captivating narrative and exciting plot of Plane promise to enthral its viewers.
OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Directed by: Jean-François Richet
Language: English
-
Queenmaker: Two women who used to lead opposing lives in the Kdrama 'Queenmaker', a women-focused Korean programme created a universe of justice and truth. Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, and Ryu Soo-young are the main characters in this business-political drama. The City of Ladies Who Never Die is another moniker for the programme.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Directed by: Oh Jin Suk
Language: Korean
-
Jubilee: 'Jubilee', which features Ram Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Nandish Sandhu in significant parts, epitomises the heyday of Indian cinema. Jubilee is a multi-layered drama that follows the lives of a studio boss, his movie star wife, a dependable assistant, a rising star, a nautch girl, and a refugee, as well as the risks they're willing to take to pursue their passions, dreams, ambitions, and loves. It is set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Directed by: Vikramaditya Motwane
Language: Hindi
-
Rennervations: Rennervations is a four-part docuseries starring Jeremy Renner and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. In the show, Renner and his skilled artisans transform abandoned vehicles into art that benefits local communities worldwide. The international series starts in Reno, Nevada, the actor's hometown, before moving to Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India.
OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Release Date: April 13, 2023
Directed by: Zach Marck
Language: English
-
-
Obsession: The British erotic suspense miniseries Obsession will premiere in April, featuring Charlie Murphy as Anna, the fiancée of Richard Armitage's character, William, a London-based surgeon with a passionate affair. Despite Anna's efforts to keep both relationships intact, the truth will eventually come out, possibly causing harm.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 13, 2023
Directed by: Glenn Leyburn Lisa Barros D'Sa
Language: English
-
Projapati: Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty, Dev, Mamata Shankar, and Shweta Bhattacharya appear in the Bengali film 'Projapati'. The father in the movie wants to see his son get married. According to the official summary, "Gour, a 65-year-old widower, resides with Joy, his son. His only wish is for Joy to wed. What prevents busy wedding planner Joy from organising his wedding?"
OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Directed by: Avijit Sen
Language: Bangla
9. Seven Kings Must Die: 'The Last Kingdown: Seven Kings Must Die' is a British historical drama based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Tales. Alexander Dreymon, who previously played Uhtred of Bebbanburg, returns to the show. It is a follow-up to the television series 'The Last Kingdom' and features Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius, Rod Hallett, and Harry Gilby
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Directed by: Edward Bazalgette
Language: English
10. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5: This weekend will see the release of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's last season. The first individual to ever win an Emmy in both the comedy writing and comedy directing categories in the same year was Sherman-Palladino during the first three seasons of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', which has won 20 Emmys overall. The fans are quite excited about season 5 right now.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Directed by: Amy Sherman-Palladino
Language: English
10. Das Ka Dhamki: Krishna Das (Vishwak Sen), a server, is central to the narrative; he falls madly in love with Keerthi (Nivetha Pethuraj). However, fate has other ideas. Das's life takes an unexpected turn when his identical twin, Dr Sanjay Rudra, perishes in a horrific accident, leaving him distraught and without a job. Enter Rao Ramesh, who notices Das' startling likeness to Sanjay and comes up with a scheme to preserve his business. The following events are a suspenseful tale of mistaken identities, retribution, and atonement that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
OTT Platform: Aha
Release Date: April 14, 2023
Directed by: Vishwak Sen
Language: Telugu