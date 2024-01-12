Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received the sacred 'Akshat' worshipped at Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was handed over the sacred 'Akshat' or 'Akshatham' (rice mixed with turmeric and ghee) by RSS Prant Pracharak S. Sudharshan ahead of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The photograph of Mohanlal receiving the Akshat was shared by BJP state president K Surendran on social media.

Across the nation, workers from the RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad are currently giving pamphlets, pictures of the Ram temple, and "Akshat" (in paper pouches) to houses and other people, including political officials.

Previously, veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan received the 'Akshatham'. Tripunithura Tapasya vice president KSK Mohan, Tapasya secretary and actor Shibu Thilakan handed over Akshatham to the actor.

Earlier actors like Unni Mukundans, Sshivada, child artist Devananda, director Vinayan and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar also received the Akshatham.

Akshatham" typically refers to colored rice grains used in various Hindu rituals and ceremonies. These rice grains are often dyed in vibrant colors and are arranged to form intricate patterns or designs, especially during religious ceremonies, pujas, and festivals. The use of Akshatham is symbolic and holds cultural and religious significance in Hindu traditions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a special 11-day ritual leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In adherence to the intricate guidelines outlined in the scriptures, the consecration of a deity's idol is a meticulous and elaborate process.

In light of the upcoming sacred 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an extensive plan, incorporating advanced security and traffic management measures. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been synchronized with 1500 public CCTV cameras throughout the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

