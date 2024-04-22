Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mohanlal-Jayaprada's film 'Devadoothan' to re-release in theatres soon; READ

    After Spadikam, the Malayalam movie Devadoothan starring Mohanlal is gearing up for a re-release. The movie was released in 2000.

    Mohanlal-Jayaprada's film 'Devadoothan' to re-release in theatres soon; READ rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    After Spadikam, the Malayalam movie Devadoothan starring Mohanlal is gearing up for a re-release. The movie was directed by Siby Malayil. The makers of the movie stated that the edited version of the movie with 4K Atmos will hit theatres soon. However, the official has not confirmed yet.

    Siby shared a post on his social media stating that " “Devadhoothan” remastered (edited)4K Atmos version getting ready"

     

    Siyad Koker produced Devadoothan under the banner of Koker's Films. The music was composed by Vidyasagar. Interestingly, Devadoothan was not an complete success, but it achieved cult status after many years of theater release.

    Siby Malayil's Devadoothan was a flop film when it was released in 2000. The director said that he became depressed after the film failed at the box office. He further revealed that Mohanlal heard about the narrative from its producer and wanted to do it.

    However, Siby had another plan. He intended to do the picture with young people. However, under pressure from the producer, the director completed the film with Mohanlal in the lead.
     

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Few seconds before fatal car crash of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law on GT road; video goes viral RBA

    WATCH: Few seconds before fatal car crash of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law on GT road; video goes viral

    WATCH Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh RBA

    WATCH: Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh

    Did Twinkle Khanna perform at Dawood Ibrahim parties? Mrs Funnybones hilarious response goes viral RKK

    Did Twinkle Khanna perform at Dawood Ibrahim parties? Mrs Funnybones hilarious response goes viral

    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas resume staying in Los Angeles property, now valued Rs 1600 crore RKK

    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas resume staying in Los Angeles property, now valued Rs 1600 crore

    'Perumani': Official teaser of Malayalam film starring Sunny Wayne, Vinay Fort out; WATCH rkn

    'Perumani': Official teaser of Malayalam film starring Sunny Wayne, Vinay Fort out; WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling at 11 booths in Manipur today after violence reported in Phase 1 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling at 11 booths in Manipur today after violence reported in Phase 1

    WATCH Few seconds before fatal car crash of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law on GT road; video goes viral RBA

    WATCH: Few seconds before fatal car crash of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law on GT road; video goes viral

    Did you know India is second-largest source country for new citizens in US? report gcw

    Did you know India is second-largest source country for new citizens in US?

    WATCH Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh RBA

    WATCH: Chennai singer Sid Sriram sings Tamil religious song at Coachella 2024; performs with Thiruppugazh

    17 year old D Gukesh becomes youngest man to win Candidates, to challenge for World Championship gcw

    India's D Gukesh becomes youngest man to win Candidates, to challenge for World Championship

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon