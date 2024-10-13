Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra welcome baby girl; share pic saying ‘arrived on a special day’

    Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra welcomed a baby girl on October 11. The couple announced the news on Dussehra.

    Masaba Gupta Satyadeep Mishra welcome baby girl RBA
    Masaba Gupta, a fashion designer, and actor Satyadeep Misra are now parents of a newborn girl. The couple shared the good news on Instagram and a gorgeous photo of their baby girl's feet. Masaba and Satyadeep shared that their first child was born on October 11. "11.10.24," they said, captioning a post with an evil eye emoji.

    They also shared a monochromatic photo of their baby's little feet. Their announcement post featured an image of a white lotus and a moon against a blue backdrop.

    Satyadeep also posted on his Instagram stories that The Beatles' Here Comes The Sun played in the delivery room while Masaba was giving birth.

    Within minutes of posting, their comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. “Congratulations @instasattu,” wrote Priyamani, while Sameera Reddy commented, “Abundance and blessings.” 

    Masaba’s close friend Sonam Kapoor wrote, “I’m so excited and happy.” Dia Mirza commented, “Welcome to our world baby girl.” “God bless, congratulations!” wrote Smriti Irani, while Shilpa Shetty said, “Congratulations my darling.”

    Stars like Richa Chadha, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Bipasha Basu and others sent their love to the new parents.

    Masaba announced her pregnancy on April 18 this year. In a joint Instagram post with Satyadeep, she wrote, "In other news—Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad (sic)."

    Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra got married on January 27, 2023.

