Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra share FIRST glimpse of daughter; names her THIS

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra have named their newborn daughter Matara, symbolizing the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses. The couple shared glimpses of their baby girl and the heartfelt meaning behind her name

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra have announced the name of their newborn daughter, revealing they have named her Matara. They also shared the meaning behind the name, which celebrates the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, symbolizing strength and wisdom. Masaba gave her followers a glimpse of her three-month-old daughter in a heartwarming Instagram post.

On Monday morning, Masaba shared a picture showing her baby daughter’s tiny fingers. In the image, the baby girl wore a white printed top, and Masaba’s hand featured prominently, adorned with a gold bracelet engraved with her daughter’s name. In the caption, Masaba explained the significance of the name, saying it honors the divine feminine energies and celebrates the strength and wisdom of the goddesses. She also expressed her love for her daughter, calling her “the star of our eyes.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

Satyadeep Misra reshared Masaba’s post on his Instagram Stories, announcing the name of their daughter. Celebrities like Pooja Dhingra, Athiya Shetty, and Samiksha Pednekar, among others, sent their love and admiration for the beautiful name. Many fans and netizens also praised the uniqueness of the name.

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023 and announced in April 2024 that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed Matara on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ex- Fossils band member Chandramouli Biswas commits suicide; passes away at age 48

Last month, Masaba posted a delightful video showcasing her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, interacting with Matara. In the clip, Neena, casually dressed in a blue T-shirt, lovingly cradled her granddaughter. She playfully interacted with the baby, speaking in a baby-like tone and affectionately giving her a nickname. While Matara remained nestled in her crib, out of view, Neena humorously commented on whether her granddaughter would help with OTPs when she grows up. Masaba captioned the video, noting Neena’s playful question and tagging her.

Masaba, known for her work as a fashion designer and actor, was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, who debuted in Bollywood with No One Killed Jessica, was last seen in Tanaav.

