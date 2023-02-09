Did Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding?

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya were among the few South celebrities invited to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in Jaisalmer.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya allegedly attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's spectacular wedding in Jaisalmer. They were among the few South celebrities invited to the big Indian wedding. A photo from the couple's wedding celebrations posing with director Karan Johar has leaked on social media.

Prithviraj and Supriya are shown with Karan Johar. Karan was dressed in a rich black embroidered sherwani in the photo. While the Kaapan actor looked suave in a white sherwani, his wife looked lovely in an orange lehenga.

Also Read: Anupam Kher celebrates decade of 'Special 26,' Akshay Kumar's reaction is unmissable - READ

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding also included Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Both could not attend the lavish wedding but expressed their best wishes to the newlyweds via social media.

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana also sent best wishes to the newly married couple on social media. The mommy-to-be wrote, "Congratulations this is so beautiful. Sorry, we couldn’t be there. lots of love to both of you."

Ram Charan, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani in Shankar's directorial RC15, uploaded her wedding images with Sid on his Instagram and dubbed it a 'match made in heaven'. Mahesh Babu also congratulated the couple and wished them a lifetime of happiness.

On the other hand, Mohanlal came to Instagram on Wednesday and uploaded a photo with Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. The photo shows the singer posing with Karan aboard a private plane. "Time well spent with Karan," he captioned the photo.

Also Read: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say

About Prithviraj Sukumaran New Project

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the great actor-director is now in Mumbai filming his forthcoming Bollywood production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the film, he plays the primary antagonist Kabir, against Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the eponymous roles. After finishing the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran will begin work on his ambitious project L2: Empuraan, a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer. Prithviraj Sukumaran may take a hiatus from acting to focus on the production of the film, which stars Mohanlal in the title role.