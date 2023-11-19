Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malayalam actress Karthika Nair enters wedlock; Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Revathi and more attend [WATCH]

    Karthika Nair is the daughter of yesteryear actress Radha and her husband, Rajasekaran Nair. She made her Telugu and Tamil debut with 'Josh' and 'Ko', respectively. Several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Revathi, Suhasini, Ambika among others attended the wedding ceremony.
     

    Malayalam actress Karthika Nair enters wedlock; Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Revathi and more attend anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    South Indian and veteran actress Radha's elder daughter Karthika Nair got married on Sunday with her beau Rohit Menon. The grand wedding was held at the Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. Top celebrities like Chiranjeevi from Tollywood, along with stars Suhasini, Revathi, Rashika Sarathkumar, and others graced the occasion.

    Actress Karthika Nair is among those who have equally worked across the four South film industries. She also acted in the Hindi television series Aarambh. But for the past six years, Karthika has not been seen in public.

    Recently, Karthika took to her Instagram and shared adorable pictures from her engagement to Rohit Menon. She captioned the post, "Meeting you was Destiny. Falling for you was just sheer magic. Countdown for our forever begins (sic)."

    Karthika Nair was born into the family of former actress Radha and her husband, Rajasekaran Nair. She made her movie debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in the Telugu flick Josh. Karthika Nair debuted in Tamil cinema with the co-starring role in the KV Anand-directed film Ko. Her widespread recognition came from this movie. She later played the female lead opposite Arya in Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai and Bharathiraja's Annakodiyum Kodiveeranum, in addition to Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada films.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting" SHG

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting"

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party RKK

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack SHG

    Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS WC final: Disney+Hotstar breaks record with 5.4 crore viewers; sees dip after Kohli's dismissal snt

    IND vs AUS WC final: Disney+Hotstar breaks record with 5.4 crore viewers; sees dip after Kohli's dismissal

    India vs Australia:7 snacks to enjoy during ODI World Cup final match gcw eai

    India vs Australia: 7 snacks to enjoy during ODI World Cup final match

    Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says "ICC ban a betrayal of the nation" avv

    Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe launches attack on ICC, says “ICC ban a betrayal of the nation"

    cricket IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral osf

    IND vs AUS WC Final: Virat Kohli's dismissal leaves fans stunned; Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral (WATCH)

    ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that' AJR

    ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that'

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon