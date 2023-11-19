Malayalam actress Karthika Nair enters wedlock; Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Revathi and more attend [WATCH]

Karthika Nair is the daughter of yesteryear actress Radha and her husband, Rajasekaran Nair. She made her Telugu and Tamil debut with 'Josh' and 'Ko', respectively. Several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Revathi, Suhasini, Ambika among others attended the wedding ceremony.

South Indian and veteran actress Radha's elder daughter Karthika Nair got married on Sunday with her beau Rohit Menon. The grand wedding was held at the Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. Top celebrities like Chiranjeevi from Tollywood, along with stars Suhasini, Revathi, Rashika Sarathkumar, and others graced the occasion.

Actress Karthika Nair is among those who have equally worked across the four South film industries. She also acted in the Hindi television series Aarambh. But for the past six years, Karthika has not been seen in public.

Recently, Karthika took to her Instagram and shared adorable pictures from her engagement to Rohit Menon. She captioned the post, "Meeting you was Destiny. Falling for you was just sheer magic. Countdown for our forever begins (sic)."

Karthika Nair was born into the family of former actress Radha and her husband, Rajasekaran Nair. She made her movie debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in the Telugu flick Josh. Karthika Nair debuted in Tamil cinema with the co-starring role in the KV Anand-directed film Ko. Her widespread recognition came from this movie. She later played the female lead opposite Arya in Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai and Bharathiraja's Annakodiyum Kodiveeranum, in addition to Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada films.