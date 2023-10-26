Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malayalam actress Amala Paul to get married again? Proposal video goes viral

    Malayalam actress Amala Paul is getting married again. The video of proposal went viral on social media. The actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. 

    Malayalam actress Amala Paul to get married again? Proposal video gone viral rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Malayalam actress Amala Paul is getting married again. Meanwhile, the actress's proposal video has gone viral on social media. Amala's friend Jagat Desai shared the video on Instagram, stating, 'Gipsy Queen said yes' with the hashtag wedding bells.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jagat Desai (@j_desaii)

    Amala accepted Jagat's proposal and sealed the moment with an affectionate kiss in the video. Many of them commented below the video with their best wishes. Previously, Jagat Desai had shared a picture alongside Amala Paul, sparking rumours of a romantic connection between the two.

    Amala was first married in 2014 to director Vijay, who directed movies like Thalaivaa, Deva Thirumagal, and among other. However, soon after, the two fell apart and filed for divorce in the year 2015.

    After the divorce, Vijay's father stated that Dhanush was the reason behind the seperation. Later, the actress opened up in an interview, stating that the news surrounding her divorce is fake and that she decided to part ways with her ex-husband and that no other person was involved in this.

    Amala Paul will be seen in movie Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj in the lead role. She will also feature in the Asif Ali starrer movie directed by Jeethu Joseph.


     

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    F1 Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss osf

    Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon