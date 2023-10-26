Malayalam actress Amala Paul to get married again? Proposal video goes viral

Malayalam actress Amala Paul is getting married again. The video of proposal went viral on social media. The actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday today.

Malayalam actress Amala Paul is getting married again. Meanwhile, the actress's proposal video has gone viral on social media. Amala's friend Jagat Desai shared the video on Instagram, stating, 'Gipsy Queen said yes' with the hashtag wedding bells.

Amala accepted Jagat's proposal and sealed the moment with an affectionate kiss in the video. Many of them commented below the video with their best wishes. Previously, Jagat Desai had shared a picture alongside Amala Paul, sparking rumours of a romantic connection between the two.

Amala was first married in 2014 to director Vijay, who directed movies like Thalaivaa, Deva Thirumagal, and among other. However, soon after, the two fell apart and filed for divorce in the year 2015.

After the divorce, Vijay's father stated that Dhanush was the reason behind the seperation. Later, the actress opened up in an interview, stating that the news surrounding her divorce is fake and that she decided to part ways with her ex-husband and that no other person was involved in this.

Amala Paul will be seen in movie Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj in the lead role. She will also feature in the Asif Ali starrer movie directed by Jeethu Joseph.



