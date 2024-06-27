Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam actor Siddique's son Rasheen passes away in Kochi

    Rasheen Siddique, son of actor Siddique, passed away at the age of 37 due to respiratory failure after a prolonged illness.

    Malayalam actor Siddique's son Rasheen passes away in Kochi
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Malayalam actor Siddique's son, Rasheen, has tragically passed away at the age of 37 due to respiratory failure after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Rasheen had been battling illness for an extended period. Actor Shaheen Siddique is his brother.

    The last rites will take place at Padamugal Juma masjid at 4 pm. Rasheen Siddique, affectionately known as Sappy, was cared for attentively by his family, especially considering his special needs.

    Shaheen Siddique, known for his roles in Malayalam films, started his acting career with "Pathemari" alongside Mammootty and was recently seen in "Sesham Mike-il Fathima."
     

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
