    Malayalam actor Mohanlal gets membership in FEFKA directors union

    At the same time, the actor is gearing up for the release of upcoming movie Barroz. The movie is based on writer Jijo Punnose' novel. The movie was earlier set to release on March 28

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal joined the director's union of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala(FEFKA). The actor informed about the membership through his social media post by sharing his identity card with the organization. The actor is currently the president of the star organization 'AMMA'.

    Mohanlal has announced that he will be a part of the organization on the same day that the Film Workers Sangam is being held in Ernakulam under the auspices of FEFKA. The actor also lauded the health insurance programme by the FEFKA.

    The members of the organization can avail the program from April 1. At the same time, the actor is gearing up for the release of upcoming movie Barroz. The movie is based on writer Jijo Punnose' novel. The movie was earlier set to release on March 28, however was postponed as the post-production works were pending. The movie was shot in 3D.

    The fantasy film, which was written by Jijo Punnoose, who is well-known for penning the iconic movie "My Dear Kuttichathan/Chhota Chetan," is based on his novel titled "Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure." The movie also features Guru Somasundaram, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and Kallirroi Tziafeta. Additionally, Mohanlal himself plays the lead role of the lead character in the film.

    This movie is the directorial debut of actor Mohanlal. The movie is being dubbed in 16 languages, which enables it to deconstruct the language barriers that block the worldwide audience from enjoying the film. The multilingual appeal of the movie can thus be confirmed. 60 countries are on the list for its release. ‘Barroz’ storyline revolves around a demon of the same name who protects the riches of D Gama by being his key keeper. The story goes on with the protagonist’s search for an heir who is well-suitable and worthy of the position. 

