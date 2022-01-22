  • Facebook
    Malayalam Actor Dileep granted protection from arrest until January 27 by Kerala HC

    The Kerala High Court Court directed the accused, including Dileep, to report before the investigation officer on January from 23rd to 25th. Also restrained the police from arresting Dileep till January 27.

    The Kerala High Court restrained the police from arresting Malayalam actor Dileep till January 27, in a case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for allegedly plotting the abduction and assault of an actress and planning to eliminate the police officers who investigated the case of 2017.

    Also, Kerala HC directed the accused, including Dileep, to report before the investigation officer on January 23rd, 24th and 25th. A few days ago, Dileep approached the Kerala HC to ban media coverage until the final verdict was pronounced. He added that the in-camera trial was mandated of the Criminal Procedure Code for the offence charged against him, and the printing and publishing of the proceedings were unlawful.

    Also Read: Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice

    The report also suggests that the court also issued an interim order on the anticipatory plea filed by Dileep. 

    The 2017 actress abduction and assault case got a new turn after film director Balachandra Kumar revealed some shocking details. Kumar allegedly claimed that the actor had the visuals of the assault and talked about the actress abduction case during that time, which made him suspicious.

    According to Balachandrakumar, he allegedly documented Dileep's conversation with his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law. During this conversation, all three talked about luring prosecution witnesses.

    Also Read: Is Malayalam star Dileep in trouble again? Police reopen actress abduction case

    Meanwhile, the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police had on filed a statement in the high court contending the anticipatory bail plea. Saying it was for the first time in the state's history that a person accused of a severe offence hatched a criminal conspiracy to harm investigating officers' lives. 

    The Crime Branch had recently submitted a report before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court at Aluva, the trial court in the threatening case.


     

