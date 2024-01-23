Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery's film completes UAE censor formalities with THIS rating

Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery, Malayalam superstars and acclaimed filmmakers, are currently promoting their big movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The highly anticipated film, described as a historical fantasy drama, is set to enter theatres on Thursday, January 24, 2025.

As previously reported, Malaikottai Vaaliban received a U/A certificate from India's censor board lately. The Mohanlal-starrer has now fulfilled the UAE cen sor procedures.



According to current developments, the magnum opus, which stars the Malayalam actor in the title character, has received a PG13 certification from the UAE censor board. For the uninitiated, the PG13 rating indicates that Malaikottai Vaaliban is only appropriate for audiences above the age of 13. However, children under the age of 18 are strongly urged to have parental supervision.





Based on the censor board ratings from both India and the UAE, it is reasonable to presume that the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed film will have extensive action choreography. As main actor Mohanlal stated in recent promotional interviews, action choreographer Vikram Moor has created some never-before-seen stunt scenes for the film. However, advance bookings for the film in the UAE have now begun, following the completion of censor requirements.



Mohanlal's Role in Malaikottai Vaaliban

According to sources, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is portraying an undisputed warrior who is famed throughout timelines and geographies for his great power and wit in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directed film. Vaaliban is generally accompanied by his assistants, Chinnappaiyyan and Ayyanar. During his journey, the protagonist encounters a lovely dancer named Rangapattinam Rangarani and a malevolent entity named Chamathakan, who turn his life upside down.



Sonalee Kulkarni, a prominent Marathi actress, plays Rangarani in the film. Danish Sait, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Rajeev Pillai, and others play leading parts. Madhu Neelakandan is the project's cinematographer. Prashant Pillai writes the original music and composes the songs. Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to release in three languages: Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.