Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery's film completes UAE censor formalities with THIS rating

    Malaikottai Vaaliban, Mohanlal's debut on-screen collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, will be released on January 25, 2024. Now, the Mohanlal-starrer has completed its UAE censor formalities.

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery's film completes UAE censor formalities with THIS rating RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery, Malayalam superstars and acclaimed filmmakers, are currently promoting their big movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The highly anticipated film, described as a historical fantasy drama, is set to enter theatres on Thursday, January 24, 2025.

    As previously reported, Malaikottai Vaaliban received a U/A certificate from India's censor board lately. The Mohanlal-starrer has now fulfilled the UAE cen sor procedures.

    According to current developments, the magnum opus, which stars the Malayalam actor in the title character, has received a PG13 certification from the UAE censor board. For the uninitiated, the PG13 rating indicates that Malaikottai Vaaliban is only appropriate for audiences above the age of 13. However, children under the age of 18 are strongly urged to have parental supervision.


    Based on the censor board ratings from both India and the UAE, it is reasonable to presume that the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed film will have extensive action choreography. As main actor Mohanlal stated in recent promotional interviews, action choreographer Vikram Moor has created some never-before-seen stunt scenes for the film. However, advance bookings for the film in the UAE have now begun, following the completion of censor requirements.

    Mohanlal's Role in Malaikottai Vaaliban
    According to sources, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is portraying an undisputed warrior who is famed throughout timelines and geographies for his great power and wit in the Lijo Jose Pellissery directed film. Vaaliban is generally accompanied by his assistants, Chinnappaiyyan and Ayyanar. During his journey, the protagonist encounters a lovely dancer named Rangapattinam Rangarani and a malevolent entity named Chamathakan, who turn his life upside down.

    Sonalee Kulkarni, a prominent Marathi actress, plays Rangarani in the film. Danish Sait, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Rajeev Pillai, and others play leading parts. Madhu Neelakandan is the project's cinematographer. Prashant Pillai writes the original music and composes the songs. Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to release in three languages: Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration RKK

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration

    Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth to unite for Jailer 2? Read rkn

    Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth to unite for Jailer 2? Read

    Video Sai Pallavi looks stunning in traditional saree at her sister Pooja Kannan's engagement-watch RBA

    Video: Sai Pallavi looks stunning in traditional saree at her sister Pooja Kannan's engagement-watch

    Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more ATG

    'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch RBA

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch

    Recent Stories

    Interim Budget 2024: Tax reforms, deduction revisions & more - common man's wishlist for FM Sitharaman snt

    Interim Budget 2024: Tax reforms, deduction revisions & more - common man's wishlist for FM Sitharaman

    Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured vkp

    Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured

    Prabhas body double earns THIS whooping amount per day ATG

    Prabhas' body double earns THIS whooping amount per day

    'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's film to release on THIS date RKK

    'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's film to release on THIS date

    Israel Hamas war: IDF says 21 soldiers killed in deadliest day of ground conflict in Gaza AJR

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF says 21 soldiers killed in deadliest day of ground conflict in Gaza

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon