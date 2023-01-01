Malaika Arora to Kareena to Alia Bhatt and more, know how your favourite celebs spent their New Year's eve

The year 2023 has arrived, and the globe is fully celebrated. Like us, Bollywood celebrities have gone all out to celebrate the New Year. They've taken over the Internet with their party photos and videos, and their followers can't get enough of them.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen partying together amid marriage rumours. Their photographs have just given fuel to the fire. From Sidharth and Kiara to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here's a look at your favourite couples' New Year's Eve celebrations.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the city's most popular couples. Though neither of them has acknowledged their connection, their secret vacation photos and videos, as well as their social media banter, tell volumes about their apparent romance. They were just observed leaving the city to ring in the New Year together. The two were photographed at the airport. Pictures of them enjoying the party have now surfaced on social media, and their followers are ecstatic.

Manish Malhotra, the ace designer, came to Instagram and shared photos with the rumoured love birds. The couple was spotted partying with Manish, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji in Dubai. Sidharth and Kiara are seen standing next to one other in beautiful attire in the photo Manish published on his Instagram. Sid wore all black, while Kiara shone in a sparkly green wrap-around gown. Manish and Karan wore all-black clothes as well. Manish also turned to Instagram to post additional photos from the celebration. Kiara and Sid were seen posing with Rani and others in the photos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple flew to Dubai with their daughter Vamika to spend New Year's Eve after feasting on chole bhature in Delhi. Anushka went to her account and shared a glimpse of their celebration. The pair was seen having a romantic supper with their family at a luxurious hotel. Anushka posted a gorgeous selfie with Virat. Anushka looked stunning in a black gown, while Virat was dressed casually in a white t-shirt. She also uploaded a photo dump with Virat's photographs of her.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are new parents in town, are loving this new era of their life. Every year, the couple leaves the city to celebrate the New Year. The couple is having a great time at home with their daughter, Raha. The couple chose a house party for New Year's Eve this year. Alia shared a photo of their party with their closest friends on Instagram. Alia is wearing a lovely pyjama outfit with a 2023 shimmering hair band in the photos.

The new mother appears to be really adorable. Ranbir, on the other hand, is dressed in an all-black nightgown. Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others attended the celebration. All of them are seen in their night suits. With warm fairy lights, candles and mouth-watering food, their house party is all things cosy. Along with the pictures, Alia wrote, "happy new new .. with my loveliest ones."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made a grand entrance in Gstaad. Recently, the couple jetted out to their favourite resort with their children, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Due to the epidemic, Bebo returned to Gstaad after three years. She was looking forward to celebrating the New Year with her family among the snowcapped mountains.

She posted a video of Taimur having fun skiing on her Instagram account. She captioned the video, "Gliding into 2023 be like..." The actress has yet to share a great family photo with her sons. Bebo was seen enjoying the last sunset at the lovely site before waving farewell to 2022. She looked great in her casual clothing as she gazed at the magnificent sunset.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were also seen departing the city on their way to a holiday. This time, the couple chose a nature adventure. After a forest excursion, they were spotted enjoying the frigid weather with their industry pals. Varun posted a group photo on his Instagram story. They are wearing winter clothing and standing in the photo under a highly illuminated tree. Along with the picture, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor wrote, "2023 here we come."



