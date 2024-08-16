Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar from Indian Film Festival of Melborne [PHOTOS]

    Malaika Arora is attending the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where she has been sharing glimpses of her experience in the city. Alongside fellow celebrities like Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, and Mini Mathur, Malaika's stylish appearances and vibrant moments have captured attention

    Malaika Arora shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar from Indian Film Festival of Melborne [PHOTOS] ATG
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Malaika Arora is currently in Melbourne, Australia, for the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). She shared a series of Instagram photos, offering a glimpse into her Melbourne experience. In one photo, Malaika poses with "Kill" actor Lakshya, Karan Johar, Mini Mathur, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan against a graffiti-covered wall. Another image shows Malaika in a stylish outfit, pairing a turtleneck crop top with a pleated mini skirt and an oversized blazer. Her ensemble is completed with thigh-high black boots and a striking red bag. A separate photo features a large purse left on the street.

    Additionally, there’s a shot of Malaika and Karan Johar walking hand in hand while exploring the streets, and another where they pose in a restaurant. The final image captures Malaika in a stunning red saree, worn for IFFM's opening night. She accessorized with heavy jewelry, applied subtle makeup, and styled her hair in a messy bun. In her caption, she mentioned that this was just the first day of her visit to Melbourne.

    Mini Mathur also shared a few images on Instagram, showing the group posing on Melbourne's streets. One photo features Mini with Malaika and Karan Johar, while another shows Kabir Khan taking a picture of Mini, Malaika, and Karan. A different image captures "Kill" star Lakshya standing next to Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Mini noted in her caption that they were "Melbourne Street posers."

    ALSO READ: Matthew Perry's death: Police prosecutes 5 people including 2 doctors, friends and actor's assistant

    On Day 2, Kartik Aaryan posted a series of photos on Instagram. The first picture is a selfie with Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Rajkumar Hirani, and Shoojit Sircar. He also shared a video of himself in a light-hearted conversation with Karan Johar and Kabir Khan during a media event. Another solo photo shows Kartik exploring the city streets, dressed in a white shirt, black pants, and a checkered blazer, accessorized with sunglasses, black shoes, and a tie. Kartik's caption reflected on the variety of experiences he had on Day 2.

    The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) began on August 15 and is scheduled to conclude on August 25. This festival showcases the richness of Indian cinema through screenings in multiple languages and cultural events that emphasize the shared heritage between India and Australia.

    ALSO READ: Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Ex-wife Jennifer Garner amidst divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez; Read

