Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance

The makers of Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Ma' held a special screening of the Prime Video film in Mumbai on Monday evening. One of the first reviews of the films came from filmmaker Karan Johar who was left impressed by the performances of the cast, especially Madhuri Dixit. He took to his handle and shared an appreciation post about the movie and the cast.

Karan Johar was seen at the special Maja Ma screening on Monday, which the movie makers hosted. His review of the OTT movie is packed with praise for Madhuri Dixit. The filmmaker took to Instagram to shower love on the cast and demanded a spin-off!

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here

"A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser… this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling… oscillating between emotion and humour … you walk out with a feeling of sunshine …. Mainly because of the luminous and stunning @madhuridixitnene who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise.. she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame," shared KJo. Further praising the cast, he added, "Kudos to the entire cast … Gajraj, Ritwick, Barkha, Shrishti, Simone..all performances are on point and top-notch! I am obsessed with @sheeba.chadha and Rajit Kapur, who play BOB and PAM with sheer genius! They are hilarious !! I want a spin-off, please !!! Congratulations to @anandntiwari for directing a challenging narrative with such ease and craft…. To @bindraamritpal for always raising the bar of content." Speaking about her OTT film, Madhuri had told BT, "The film is set in a colourful festive season with the quintessential Indian wedding as the backdrop. It's a story of a perfectly imperfect family centred around Pallavi Patel, who is a doting mother and a perfect wife. She is someone the community looks up to, but somewhere she begins to lose her identity, as seen in the trailer. She says, ‘ Main ek maa hoon, ek biwi hoon, lekin uske alaawa bhi mera wajood hai’. It's a beautiful, warm, and funny film, but with a message told in a simple and non-preachy manner." Aryan Khan and Suhana were also spotted at the film's special screening.

ALSO READ: She-Hulk Review - Latest Marvel series gets positive response from social media users