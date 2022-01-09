  • Facebook
    Mahesh Babu’s brother, Ramesh Babu, succumbs to liver-related complication

    Actor-turned-producer Ramesh Babu, the elder sibling of Mahesh Babu passed away on Saturday evening, January 08 in Hyderabad, Telangana.

    Mahesh Babu brother Ramesh Babu succumbs to liver related complication
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
    Image: Manjula Ghattamaneni/Twitter

    Superstar Mahesh Babu’s sibling, Ramesh Babu breathed his last on Saturday evening. Ramesh Babu succumbed to a liver ailment at the age of 56. He was the elder son of Superstar Krishna and the elder brother of Mahesh Baby.

    According to the media reports, Ramesh babu had been keeping unwell lately, especially for the last few weeks. On Saturday, his health started to deteriorate after which his family members took him to Gachibowli AIG in Hyderabad. Ramesh Babu was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors on arrival.

    It was in the year 1971 when Ramesh Babu made his silver screen debut with the film ‘Alluri Sitaramaraju’. The late actor had worked in several Telugu films alongside his superstar father Krishna and younger brother Mahesh Babu.

    ALSO READ: Superstar Mahesh Babu comes under the grip of Covid-19; actor tests positive with mild symptoms

    Of the many landmark films he did, ‘Naa Ille Naa Swargam’, ‘Pachcha Thoranam’, ‘Anna Chellellu’, ‘Samrat’, ‘Mugguru Kodukulu’, ‘Krishna Gari Abbayi’, ‘Chinni Krishnudu’, ‘Kaliyuga Karnudu’, ‘Bazaar Rowdy’, ‘Ayudham’, ‘Black Tiger’, and ‘Kaliyuga Abhimanyudu’ were just some of his many stellar Telugu performances. Before saying goodbye to the Telugu film industry, despite having a great career at the films, Ramesh Babu was last seen in ‘Encounter’. His last film was all the more special because, in this, he had acted along with his father, actor Krishna.

    Even though Ramesh Babu had parted ways with the film industry since the year 1997, he once again returned to the industry in the year 2004 but as a producer. Numerous blockbuster films such as ‘Arjun’ and ‘Athidhi’ were backed by his production house and were successful in minting money.

    Soon after the news of his sad demise came to the fore, many celebrities from the Telugu film industry paid their condolences to Krishna and Mahesh Babu’s family. His sudden passing away has left many from the industry shocked. Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu is presently under isolation. The actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 recently.

    ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive, details inside

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
