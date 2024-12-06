Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh brought glamour to Maharashtra's political scene by attending Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in as Chief Minister at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The grand event also saw attendance from political leaders, business tycoons, and Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

Maharashtra’s political landscape sparkled with glamour as Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday.

The grand event, organized at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, witnessed the star duo enhancing the occasion's charm, which was also attended by prominent political figures and business magnates. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in an elegant white kurta-pyjama paired with a jacket, while Ranveer Singh opted for a striking all-black Indo-Western ensemble, complemented by his signature half-tied hairstyle. Their sartorial choices grabbed significant attention, with the actors seen interacting with fellow attendees throughout the event.

Their wives, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, were absent from the ceremony. However, Bollywood was still represented by other major stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who showed their support for the occasion.

The event also attracted several high-profile personalities from the business sector. Among the attendees were industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Noel Tata, adding further prestige to the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date

Devendra Fadnavis’s swearing-in marked a key moment for Maharashtra as he returned as Chief Minister after a five-year gap. He had previously held the position of Deputy Chief Minister. Alongside Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, signaling a significant reshuffle in the state’s political leadership.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH] anr

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline, Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline | Rashmika Mandanna

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date vkp

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Malaika Arora trolled for donning unbuttoned shirt without bra RBA

(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora trolled for donning unbuttoned shirt without bra

TVS Radeon: A fuel-efficient 110cc bike offering 71kmpl mileage under Rs 75,000 gcw

TVS Radeon: A fuel-efficient 110cc bike offering 71kmpl mileage under Rs 75,000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-409 December 06 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-409 December 06 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Who is Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, playback singer and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife? gcw

Who is Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, singer and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife?

Indian delegation to attend ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal at Vatican Rajeev chandrasekhar anr

Indian delegation to witness ordainment of Fr George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal at Vatican

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon