Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh brought glamour to Maharashtra's political scene by attending Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in as Chief Minister at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The grand event also saw attendance from political leaders, business tycoons, and Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Maharashtra’s political landscape sparkled with glamour as Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday.

The grand event, organized at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, witnessed the star duo enhancing the occasion's charm, which was also attended by prominent political figures and business magnates. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in an elegant white kurta-pyjama paired with a jacket, while Ranveer Singh opted for a striking all-black Indo-Western ensemble, complemented by his signature half-tied hairstyle. Their sartorial choices grabbed significant attention, with the actors seen interacting with fellow attendees throughout the event.

Their wives, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, were absent from the ceremony. However, Bollywood was still represented by other major stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who showed their support for the occasion.

The event also attracted several high-profile personalities from the business sector. Among the attendees were industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Noel Tata, adding further prestige to the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date

Devendra Fadnavis’s swearing-in marked a key moment for Maharashtra as he returned as Chief Minister after a five-year gap. He had previously held the position of Deputy Chief Minister. Alongside Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, signaling a significant reshuffle in the state’s political leadership.

Latest Videos