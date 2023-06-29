Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maamannan Review: Is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh's film worth watching? Read THIS

    Maamannan Twitter Review: Fans and critics who saw the film Maamannan in the United States express their thoughts on social media. Did the film genuinely connect with the audience's emotions, as Dhanush had stated? Check out these intriguing Twitter reviews of the film Maamannan

    Maamannan Review: Is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh's film worth watching? Read THIS
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 8:43 AM IST

    Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Udayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, is in theatres today (June 29, 2023) worldwide. While Mari Selvaraj's comments on Thevar Magan in front of Kamal Haasan at the Maamannan audio launch generated controversy, and the film lacked buzz, Dhanush's tweet yesterday urged fans to book seats. "Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan is an emotional work." Mari, please accept my heartfelt congratulations. Vadivelu sir and Udhayanidhi Stalin have both given excellent performances. Fahadh and Keerthy Suresh did an excellent job. The interval will cause theatres to explode. Finally, AR Rahman Sir.. BEAUTIFUL," Dhanush exclaims.

    Dhanush voiced his support for Mamannan while appearing in the film Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Many harsh comments have piled up under Dhanush's post, with some writing things like "Anna, don't even join with him," "Don't wish for Mari," and "This guy is working too hard for the money he got for promotions (Kodutha kaasukku mela koovuran)." Netiens Contrast Nenjukku Needhi with Maamannan "I'd like to see how Maamannan fits into UdhayanidhiStalin's politics," one of them says. Nenjuku Needhi, in my opinion, was a decent remake that was changed to reflect Dravidian politics."

    On the other side, Red Giant Movies tweeted, "All eyes on him (Mari Selvaraj), and he's all set to leave us speechless once again with his story." Many Vadivelu fans are anticipating the film with the hope that "this might turn out to be VADIVELU's lifetime best role ever."

    According to sources, the first performance in Tamil Nadu would begin at 9 a.m. Let us wait till 12 p.m. today to learn the precise crowd reaction to the film Maamannan.

    Maamannan Day 1 Box Office: 
    Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan is predicted to gross roughly Rs. 10 crores at the box office on its first day. According to early indications, the pre-booking collection has surpassed Rs. 6 crores. This is often regarded as Stalin's greatest compilation. It is worth noting that the picture received harsh criticism and had low advance bookings till yesterday afternoon. It is also stated that many Tamil Nadu fans purchased their seats for the film Maamannan just after actor Dhanush's gratitude tweet.

    The film is said to have a total budget of Rs. 35 crores. Considering the budget, the day one collection reports are too good, and it will definitely make a good profit for the producer of the film.

     

