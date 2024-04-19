Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting: Tamil stars Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar cast their vote early morning in Chennai

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar arrived early at his polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. He cast his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Not just him, Rajinikanth was also spotted casting his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections in TN.

Ajith Kumar, a Tamil celebrity, became the first actor from the film business this year to vote in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The first phase of voting began on Friday, April 19, with Tamil Nadu among the first states to vote. In viral footage, Ajith was seen casting his ballot at the Thiruvanmiyur voting booth. According to reports, the actor arrived to the voting station at 6:40 a.m. and waited until 7 a.m., when it opened.

Ajith, dressed in white, was spotted voting and posing for photos, showing off his tattooed finger. The actor set a terrific example for fans, clearly encouraging them to do their part by voting.

On the other hand, Jailer star Thalaiva Rajinikanth was also seen casting his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

Not only Ajith and Rijini but actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife, Aarthi, arrived at the polling booth to cast their votes.

Dhanush was also spotted at the polling booth.

On Friday (April 16), Tamil Nadu began voting in the first of seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The outcome of the high-stakes struggle between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will be known on June 4.