Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year

For film lovers and bollywood fanatics who would ring in the auspicious occasion of Lohri this year, a glance at the curated list of foot-tapping numbers right from Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali which are apt for every filmi buff.

Many Lohri songs in Bollywood films encompass the festive vibe and spirit of the auspicious occasion. It is an Indian festival that captures liveliness and happiness, especially for Punjabis, for whom Lohri, the festival, has a profound level of importance within their culture right from childhood.

On January 13, the people across North India will gear up to celebrate the much-awaited harvest festival of Lohri, which also marks the end of the winter solstice. On this day, people from Punjab and also from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu gather around bonfires to bid farewell to winter and welcome longer days with prayers, dance, and traditional Lohri songs. Before the festival Lohri gets celebrated in full swing, let us glance at the iconic and cult Bollywood songs, from Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali.

1. Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz, 2019):

This dance number from Good Newwz won’t just make you dance. But it will have all your friends, family, and guests grooving. Just thinking about this song and ‘dil dena dil lena’ has us bobbing our heads. And you have to agree that this remake of the 90s Punjabi hit upholds the original flavor of the song.

2. Lo aa gayi Lohri ve (Veer-Zaara, 2004):

This beautiful number from Veer-Zaara has to be on your playlist. In this song, fans see that Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta), celebrate Lohri. Other than being a beautiful Lohri song, this Bollywood song also shows the true essence of this festival with the bonfire, colorful outfits and much-needed festive masti.

3. Oh Ho Ho Ho (Hindi Medium, 2017):

How can you not dance to Oh Ho Ho Ho? While we loved the original version, we must admit that the remake is just as good!. Starring late iconic Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan and Pakistani diva Saba Qamar Zaman in lead roles, this festive song sung by Sukhbir is a must-have song in your Lohri playlist this year.

4. Charha De Rang (Yamla Pagla Deewana, 2011):

Charha De Rang from the film Yamla Pagla Deewana featuring the Deol brothers is another unforgettable Lohri song, with its traditional dance around the bonfire and the warm romantic plot line.

5. Sadi Gali (Tanu Weds Manu, 2011):

Who would believe that this song is almost a decade old. Every time we hear it, we want to dance away the day like Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu. From Shaadi playlists to festive playlists, this song has found a way to fit in almost everywhere. Sadi Gali featuring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan from Tanu Weds Manu, is a must-have song addition that should be a part of your Lohri playlist

