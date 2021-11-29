  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lindsay Lohan all set to get hitched with beau Bader Shammas; actress got engaged (Read Deets)

    Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a few romantic pictures from their hush-hush engagement; take a look

    Lindsay Lohan all set to get hitched with beau Bader Shammas; actress got engaged (Read Deets) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 8:26 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lindsay Lohan recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas. The actress shared a few lovey-dovey pictures on her social media page with the caption saying, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love."  However, the caption did not mention she was engaged; according to the New York Post, the duo was engaged.

    The couple was living in Dubai and have now returned to the USA to celebrate the holiday season. The actress had kept her relationship with Bader hush-hush. It was said that she was madly in love with her beau, and they have been together for quite some time now.

    Who is Lindsay Lohan's boyfriend Bader Shamma?
    A person close to Bader Shamma and Lindsay Lohan told The Sun that the actress's bond with Bader is strong, and they have been dating for more than a year now. Bader is a legitimate guy and not from the film industry. He manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse. 

    The person also said Lindsay is 34, and it is the right time for her to get married. 

    Also Read: Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences

    Lindsay will soon be seen with Chord Overstreet in an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie. Netflix recently released a first look at the characters' and the film on their social media pages. The film will hit the streaming platform in 2022, and fans will wait eagerly to know the film's name.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 8:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences RCB

    Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals special preparations for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan episode, watch drb

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals special preparations for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan episode, watch

    Sara Ali Khan plays a knock-knock joke on Vicky Kaushal; here is what happened next drb

    Sara Ali Khan plays a knock-knock joke on Vicky Kaushal; here is what happened next

    Sivasankar Master death: renowned choreographer succumbs to Covid-19 drb

    Sivasankar Master death: renowned choreographer succumbs to Covid-19

    Tamil actor Arulnithi, wife Keerthana blessed with second child; welcome a baby girl drb

    Tamil actor Arulnithi, wife Keerthana blessed with second child; welcome a baby girl

    Recent Stories

    Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences RCB

    Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals special preparations for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan episode, watch drb

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reveals special preparations for Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan episode, watch

    Karishma Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, this is how stars spent their Sunday drb

    Karishma Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, this is how stars spent their Sunday

    Does Niki Tamboli black attire remind you of Urfi Javed cut-out dress? See pics drb

    Does Niki Tamboli’s black attire remind you of Urfi Javed’s cut-out dress? See pics

    Sara Ali Khan plays a knock-knock joke on Vicky Kaushal; here is what happened next drb

    Sara Ali Khan plays a knock-knock joke on Vicky Kaushal; here is what happened next

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon