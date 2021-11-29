Lindsay Lohan all set to get hitched with beau Bader Shammas; actress got engaged (Read Deets)

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a few romantic pictures from their hush-hush engagement; take a look

Lindsay Lohan recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas. The actress shared a few lovey-dovey pictures on her social media page with the caption saying, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love." However, the caption did not mention she was engaged; according to the New York Post, the duo was engaged.

The couple was living in Dubai and have now returned to the USA to celebrate the holiday season. The actress had kept her relationship with Bader hush-hush. It was said that she was madly in love with her beau, and they have been together for quite some time now.

Who is Lindsay Lohan's boyfriend Bader Shamma?

A person close to Bader Shamma and Lindsay Lohan told The Sun that the actress's bond with Bader is strong, and they have been dating for more than a year now. Bader is a legitimate guy and not from the film industry. He manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse.

The person also said Lindsay is 34, and it is the right time for her to get married.

Lindsay will soon be seen with Chord Overstreet in an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie. Netflix recently released a first look at the characters' and the film on their social media pages. The film will hit the streaming platform in 2022, and fans will wait eagerly to know the film's name.