Leo song 'Naa Ready' poster out: Thalapathy Vijay to surprise fans with 1st single on actor's birthday

On June 22, Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, he is prepared to deliver his admirers a significant surprise. Yes, the actor's birthday will see the release of the first track, titled Naa Ready, from his next film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The first single's poster, Naa Ready, which the director published, has a definite party atmosphere.

Leo is the actor-director team's second on-screen partnership following Master's enormous success. According to reports, the much anticipated movie, which is purportedly a gangster drama, is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or LCU, the action-crime thriller universe created by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Thalapathy Vijay will play a 40-year-old criminal in the movie.

After a separation of more than 14 years, Trisha Krishnan reunites with Vijay as the female lead in the movie. The film's antagonist, Sanjay Dutt, also plays the part of Vijay's father. The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and others. Anirudh Ravichandan is composing music for the film. Sharing the official poster of the song on his Twitter handle, the director wrote, "First Single NaaReady on actorvijay Anna's Birthday Leo (sic)."