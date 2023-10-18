Leo release: Tamil Nadu govt declines request for Thalapathy Vijay starrer's screening at 7 am

The Tamil Nadu government declined the Leo movie producer's request for early morning shows at 7 am. The movie will be screened between 9 am and 1 am, with five showings, for the first six days

The Tamil Nadu government declined the Leo movie producer's request for early morning shows at 7 am. The decision was made after the opinion of Director General of Police (DGP). He explained that this early shows could lead to heavy traffic due to school timings.

The DGP also mentioned that extra security measures will be in place from 5 am on October 19. The movie will be screened between 9 am and 1 am, with five showings, for the first six days.

Meanwhile, the producer, SS Lalith Kumar, approached the Madras High Court, demanding the film be allowed to be screened at 4 a.m. in Tamil Nadu.

However, the court rejected the demand by stating that the film cannot be allowed to screen at 4 a.m. The court asked the Tamil Nadu government to consider allowing the film to screen at 7 a.m. A meeting was held between the producer Lalit Kumar and the office bearers of the Theatre Owners Association regarding the court's order. The Tamil nadu government has decided the opinion after the meeting.

The movie 'Leo' is set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher.

