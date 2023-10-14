Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why

    The movie 'Leo' is set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu state government has issued an order imposing certain limitations on the screening of 'Leo' in theatres.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    The movie 'Leo' is set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

    Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu state government has issued an order imposing certain limitations on the screening of 'Leo' in theatres.

    On behalf of that, special teams have been formed by the Tamil Nadu police to take action against violations related to the film's screening.

    The film will not have early morning shows. The film will start screening at 9 a.m. and continue until 1.30 a.m. on October 19. The advance bookings for the movie started today (Oct. 14).

    The government urges the movie theatres to ensure good security, enough parking for vehicles, and smooth traffic flow for the public. The government and Chennai police warned that tickets for the movie should not be sold at high prices. The police have also warned theatre owners if they are found to have done so.

    The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube.

    The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie, which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Lokesh and Vijay teamed up for the movie ‘Master’ in 2021.

