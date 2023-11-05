LEO on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha starrer expected to release on THIS date; read details

LEO producer Lalit Kumar revealed that the film's OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix. As per reports, the movie starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt is likely to be available in this November

Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has become the third highest-grossing film in the history of the industry. The film made Rs Rs 4.15 crores on its 17th day after release, bringing its total gross in India to Rs 381 crores. It's expected to reach Rs 600 crores in global earnings. Additionally, the film's OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix.

Leo producer Lalit Kumar revealed that Vijay's film has received a huge amount in terms of OTT rights as well. Lalit Kumar now reveals that Netflix paid Leo the highest amount ever for a South Indian film in OTT rights.

Leo is still being screened in nearly 700 theaters in Tamil Nadu, which is its biggest market. The makers are hopeful that it will continue to play in theaters until Diwali. The plan is to release the film on OTT platforms, like Netflix, 28 days after its theatrical release. So, Leo might become available on Netflix on or after November 16. There's also speculation about whether an extended version of the film will be released, similar to what Netflix did with the movie "Jaawan," which generated significant interest.

The movie's immense popularity can be attributed to the dynamic combination of director Lokesh Kanakaraj and the star power of Vijay. A unique aspect of "Leo" is Vijay's portrayal of two characters, Parthipan and Leo, which has stirred the excitement of his fans. Viewers who have seen the film commend both the first and second halves, with many praising Lokesh Kanakaraj for delivering an exceptional movie experience.

In addition to Vijay, the film features Trisha as his leading lady, along with a talented ensemble cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Mathew, Arjun, Priya Anand, Madhusudhan Rao, Ramakrishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in significant roles.