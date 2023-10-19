Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day? Read

The movie Leo had a massive opening day collection across India and other countries. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned advance sales amounting to Rs 46.36 crore net for its first-day screenings nationwide.

Leo, featuring Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, opened to tremendous hype. Audiences have given it mixed reviews. The Telugu and Hindi dubs, produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, were released today.

Vijay's swag and Lokesh's directing have earned millions of hearts, but Leo's CGI, plot, and conclusion fail. Many social media users have criticised the film for its mediocre first and slow second halves. Netizens even called Leo a catastrophe.

While Leo's day 1 advance booking was strong, its box office collection is also making headlines. Sacnilk reports that Leo would start well in Tamil Nadu. Leo is expected to earn Rs 32 crores in Tamil Nadu on day one.

Vijay stars in this action film alongside Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy, and Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote the script.

Prediction for Leo Worldwide Box Office Day 1.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk report, Leo is poised for a strong opening day at the box office, with an anticipated 1st-day collection prediction of 68.00 crore India net, encompassing all languages.

Tamil Nadu Gross: 32.00 Cr * expectation

Kerala Gross: 12.50 Cr * expectation

Karnataka Gross: 14.50 Cr * expectation

AP-TG Gross: 17.00 Cr * expectation

ROI Gross: 4.00 Cr * expectation

Total India Gross: 80 Cr * expectation

Overseas: 65 Cr * expectation

Worldwide Gross: 145 Cr * expectation

India Net Collection Day 1

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 68.00 Cr * may earn Total ₹ 68.00 Cr

For its first-day screenings nationwide, Sacnilk reported advance sales of Rs 46.36 crore net. Indira Gandhi's 'Jailer,' which opened in August, earned Rs 44.5 crore. This secures 'Leo's' lead for Tamil cinema's highest opening this year. "Leo" has split viewers, with first and second portions receiving quite different reviews. After receiving rave reviews, the movie's second half underperformed, eliciting mixed reviews.

