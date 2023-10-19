Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day? Read

    The movie Leo had a massive opening day collection across India and other countries. According to  Sacnilk, the film has earned advance sales amounting to Rs 46.36 crore net for its first-day screenings nationwide.

    Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Leo Worldwide Box Office Prediction: After praising the film's first half, netizens complain about its second half. This major shift in perception has spurred several disputes. Sacnilk reported advance sales of Rs 46.36 crore net. Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's film Leo is one of the year's most anticipated. Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller, is the latest entry to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. 

    Leo, featuring Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, opened to tremendous hype. Audiences have given it mixed reviews. The Telugu and Hindi dubs, produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, were released today.

    Vijay's swag and Lokesh's directing have earned millions of hearts, but Leo's CGI, plot, and conclusion fail. Many social media users have criticised the film for its mediocre first and slow second halves. Netizens even called Leo a catastrophe.

    Also Read: Leo OTT Release date: Here's when and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's thriller movie

    While Leo's day 1 advance booking was strong, its box office collection is also making headlines. Sacnilk reports that Leo would start well in Tamil Nadu. Leo is expected to earn Rs 32 crores in Tamil Nadu on day one.

    Vijay stars in this action film alongside Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy, and Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote the script. 

    Prediction for Leo Worldwide Box Office Day 1. 
    According to industry tracker Sacnilk report, Leo is poised for a strong opening day at the box office, with an anticipated 1st-day collection prediction of 68.00 crore India net, encompassing all languages. 

    Also Read: Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is GOOD or BAD to watch? Read THIS

    Tamil Nadu Gross: 32.00 Cr * expectation 
    Kerala Gross: 12.50 Cr * expectation 
    Karnataka Gross: 14.50 Cr * expectation 
    AP-TG Gross: 17.00 Cr * expectation 
    ROI Gross: 4.00 Cr * expectation 
    Total India Gross: 80 Cr * expectation 
    Overseas: 65 Cr * expectation 
    Worldwide Gross: 145 Cr * expectation 

    India Net Collection Day 1
    Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 68.00 Cr * may earn Total ₹ 68.00 Cr

    For its first-day screenings nationwide, Sacnilk reported advance sales of Rs 46.36 crore net. Indira Gandhi's 'Jailer,' which opened in August, earned Rs 44.5 crore. This secures 'Leo's' lead for Tamil cinema's highest opening this year. "Leo" has split viewers, with first and second portions receiving quite different reviews. After receiving rave reviews, the movie's second half underperformed, eliciting mixed reviews.

    The film's second half has disappointed netizens, who initially praised the first half. This major shift in perception has spurred several disputes.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
