    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes relationship; says they have a 'love-hate relationship'

    For Miss Universe, Lara Dutta has said that the former tennis partners, Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Pace share a ‘love-hate relationship’ with each other.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 10:33 AM IST
    Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta has spoken about the relationship of former star tennis partners – Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes. She spoke about her husband Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes’s soured relationship, saying that the two former tennis partners have a 'love-hate relationship’ with each other.

    Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati were one of the strongest doubles teams that the Indian men’s tennis team have seen in years. However, due to personal differences, their tennis partnership came to an end. This happened soon after the duo bagged the French Open Men’s Doubles title in 1999.

    When Lara Dutta was asked to comment on Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes’ equation, during an interview with The Free Press Journal, she said that the two can never be separated from each other; they would continue to have their ‘love-hate relationship’ throughout their life.

    The split of the two Tennis stars of Indian men’s tennis also made it to a documentary series. The seven-part series was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It was released early this year on Zee5.

    On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in Kunal Kohli’s ‘Hiccups and Hookups’ which also starred actor Prateik Babbar. Apart from this, Lara is presently awaiting the release of ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’, story of which revolves around how an aged-old royal looks for his successor among his four daughters.

    Directed by Gauravv Chawla, ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ has a startling line-up of actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan, Raghubir Yada, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur, Kritika Kamra, Ananya Banerjee, Anya Singh, of course, Lara Dutta.

    Lara Dutta, while speaking of her upcoming show which will be aired on Zee5, she said that the experience of shooting with a stellar cast of actors has been a refreshing experience for her, adding that this family drama will be a lot different from the other dramas that people have watched in the recent times.

    Meanwhile, the actress on Monday, took to her Instagram handle to share a message of gratitude for the fabulous year that 2021 has been for her professionally. Lara Dutta played the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi’s character in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. The film was released in theatres and had received some exceptional reviews. Lara’s performance in the film was also much appreciated.

    You can check out her post here:

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 10:33 AM IST
