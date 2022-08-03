Laal Singh Chaddha: Planning to watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film? Read this before booking tickets

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha's run time is longer than PK and Dangal. Not just that, the film is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan will return to the big screen after four long years with Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir portrays the title character in the movie, an adaption of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, while Kareena Kapoor plays his love interest.

In the movie, Mona Singh also appears; she plays Aamir's mother. Trade expert Taran Adarsh said the movie has been certified as we wait for the reviews.

Taking to Twitter, Adarsh announced that the film has been certified U/A. He also informed that the film will be 2 hours, 44 min, 50 sec. “‘LAAL SINGH CHADDHA’ RUN TIME… #LaalSinghChaddha certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 2 August 2022. Duration: 164.50 min:sec [2 hours, 44 min, 50 sec]," Adarsh tweeted.

The duration of Laal Singh Chaddha is less than that of Lagaan (3 hours 44 minutes) and Dhoom (2 hours 52 minutes). The movie is lengthier than his other recent productions, including PK (2 hours 30 minutes), Dangal (2 hours 41 minutes), and Secret Superstar (2 hours 32 minutes).

Filmmaker Advait Chandan is in charge of directing the picture. It is made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The company that distributed the original movie, Paramount Pictures, will also release Laal Singh Chaddha internationally.

When questioned about whether he intended to show Hanks Lal Singh Chaddha, Khan responded, "I have written to Tom Hanks. His team has been informed that they are looking at his schedule in preparation for that. I really want to present the movie to him since I'm interested in his reaction.

The Dangal actor acknowledged that playing Forrest Gump requires reworking a classic, which is why he first hesitated to read the screenplay. "It's challenging to adapt a cult classic like Forrest Gump. I stopped listening to the script for two years because of this. To say, "Let's recreate Mughal-E-Azam," is analogous. But I was shocked when I heard the script. I made the decision that I truly want to make this.

