L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update

L360: The actor shared the photos from the puja ceremony held on Monday stating "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy

Malayalam evergreen combo Mohanlal and Shobana is gearing up for the release of their 56th film tentatively named 'L360'. The duo is joining after 15 years of gap. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film started last day.

Mohanlal posted an official confirmation regarding the shooting on his social media account. The actor shared the photos from the puja ceremony held on Monday stating "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture.”

The last time the duo appeared on screen was in the 2009 film 'Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded.' Before that, they co-starred in the 2004 film 'Mampazhakkalam.' The fans are excited to see the popular pair reunite in the upcoming release.

Mohanlal will play the character of an ordinary taxi driver from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district in this film. The other details regarding the cast will be published soon. The story is written by KR Sunil. The other crew includes cinematography by Shaji Kumar, executive producer by Avantika Renjith, Art Direction by Gokul Das, Makeup by Pattanam Rasheed, and Sound design by Vishnu Govind.

Meanwhile, Shobana was last seen in the Malayalam movie 'Varane Avashyamund' starring Suresh Gopi and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.