L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie

"L2: Empuraan", the sequel to Malayalam blockbuster "Lucifer", finally has a release date. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multilingual film (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi) boasts an impressive cast and crew, filming across 20 countries. 

L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

The excitement surrounding L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer, continues to build as the film's release date has been officially announced. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 27, 2025. This major update was revealed on Kerala Piravi day, along with an intriguing new poster.

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas in collaboration with the renowned Tamil banner Lyca Productions, L2: Empuraan showcases a scale not previously seen in Malayalam cinema. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Following the immense success of Lucifer, L2: Empuraan was announced in 2019 and began filming in October 2023. The production has taken place across approximately twenty countries, with significant filming locations including the UK, the US, and Russia. 

The cast from Lucifer returns, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Shashi Kapoor, Indrajith Sukumaran, Baiju Santhosh, and Saniya Iyappan, all playing pivotal roles in this highly anticipated sequel.

Key crew members include cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, music composer Deepak Dev, editor Akhilesh Mohan, and art director Mohandas. The executive producers are Suresh Balaji and George Pius, with Sidhu Panaykkal serving as the production controller. Nirmal Sahadev is the creative director, M.R. Rajakrishnan handles sound design, and Stunt Silva is the action director.

