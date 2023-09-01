Kushi OTT Release: Know when Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is out on streaming platform

Kushi, a romantic family entertainment starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released to rave reviews from fans and cinephiles globe. On September 1, the film was released in four languages.

Shiva Nirvana directed the film intending to depict life after marriage for a couple who marries against their parents' wishes. The film depicts a struggle between a conventional family and an Atheist household. Kushi is all about how a couple's lives revolve around their ideals. Viplav and Aradhya come from various castes and backgrounds. They fall in love and marry. Things start off well for the wedding pair, but reality soon sets in. Misunderstandings develop between the two, resulting in a major fallout. What comes next? Is yet to be determined.

According to the information, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video's digital streaming platform. The film will be released with English subtitles. Typically, new releases must wait at least five weeks before making their OTT premiere.

In rare extreme instances, the film will be released early. In Kushi's situation, the internet streaming launch may be delayed because of the growing favourable buzz. Kushi's OTT release date and timing will be announced in the following weeks.

Kushi Cast

The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda as Viplav, Samsantha Ruth Prabhu as Aradhya, Sachin Khedekar as Lenin Sathyam, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma as Chadarangam Srinivasa Rao, Lakshmi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, and Sharanya Pradeep among others played pivotal roles in Kushi.

About Kushi

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the aegis of Mythri Movie Makers. G Murali and Prawin Pudi served as cinematographer and editor on the film, respectively.