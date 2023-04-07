SEXY PICTURES: Bengali actress Sauraseni Maitra's Instagram feed is a delectable platter

Once a model, forever a model! Actress Sauraseni Maitra, who will be next seen in the upcoming web series, ‘Amriter Sandhane – The Banaras Chapter’, has won the hearts of her fans with her colourful and seductive Instagram posts over the past few weeks. Lets walk you through her feed!

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bold thick metal earrings contrasted with messy hair and a brown outfit makes Sauraseni simply look hot, sexy and tempting.

Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram

Sauraseni doesn't look any less than a queen in this 'Royal Blue' outfit. Finishing it off with a clean tied bun, long earrings, bold black eyes and pointed heels, Maitra simply looks dapper.

Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram

Sugar spice and everything nice...this snapshot is a classic example of what a 'beach thirst trap' could ever be!

Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram

Acing this zebra-printed outfit, Maitra stands tall as a diva straight out of the blue waters, as if competing with the hotness of the Sun itself. What do you all think?

Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram

Minimal make-up, a lacy white top and cascading brown hair with sleek jewellery- that's all Sauraseni needs to steal our attention.

Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram