SEXY PICTURES: Bengali actress Sauraseni Maitra's Instagram feed is a delectable platter
Once a model, forever a model! Actress Sauraseni Maitra, who will be next seen in the upcoming web series, ‘Amriter Sandhane – The Banaras Chapter’, has won the hearts of her fans with her colourful and seductive Instagram posts over the past few weeks. Lets walk you through her feed!
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Bold thick metal earrings contrasted with messy hair and a brown outfit makes Sauraseni simply look hot, sexy and tempting.
Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram
Sauraseni doesn't look any less than a queen in this 'Royal Blue' outfit. Finishing it off with a clean tied bun, long earrings, bold black eyes and pointed heels, Maitra simply looks dapper.
Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram
Sugar spice and everything nice...this snapshot is a classic example of what a 'beach thirst trap' could ever be!
Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram
Acing this zebra-printed outfit, Maitra stands tall as a diva straight out of the blue waters, as if competing with the hotness of the Sun itself. What do you all think?
Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram
Minimal make-up, a lacy white top and cascading brown hair with sleek jewellery- that's all Sauraseni needs to steal our attention.
Image: Sauraseni Maitra / Instagram
Does black ever go out of fashion? NO. Maitra opts for this backless black dress and carries it off perfectly with glimmer and desire in her eyes!