Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This

Kotabommali PS Twitter Review: Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's film hit the big screen today (Nov 24). The film is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Nayattu, a crime and political thriller that was a blockbuster, also loved by film buffs and critics.

Teja Marni's latest film, Kotabommali PS, is written and directed by him and stars Meka Srikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Shivani Rajashekhar in the key parts. The film is claimed to be a remake of the Malayalam film Nayattu, a crime and political thriller that earned an overwhelming response from cinema enthusiasts and critics at the box office.

The plot centres around the lives of three police officers who are falsely accused of murder by politicians in order to gain political advantage. The film revolves entirely around how the three attempt to establish their innocence.

Also Read: Gautham Menon faces court order for 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release; to pay over 2 Cr

Twitter Review of Kotabommali PS

Srikanth has recently played supporting roles in major shows with famous actors. However, he was cast in an acceptable part in Kotabommali PS, allowing him to make a comeback to starring roles with such characterizations.

As soon as it was released, Telugu moviegoers flocked to the cinemas to see FDFS evaluate the film in their own unique way. They voiced their thoughts through social media posts.



Kotabommali PS Cast and Crew:

Meka Srikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay, Shivani Rajashekhar, and Murali Sharma play important parts in the film.

Also Read: Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama?

Teja Marni wrote and directed the film, which Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi sponsored. Ranjin Raj and Midhun Mukundan created the film's background soundtrack and music. Karthika Srinivas edited the film, and Jagadeesh Cheekati operated the camera.