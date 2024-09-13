Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this

Kondal Twitter Review: Antony Varghese Pepe stars in Ajit Mampally's Malayalam action film "Kondal". The script is by Ajit Mampally, Roylin Robert, and Satheesh Thonnakkal and the film opened in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Ajit Mampally directed the Malayalam action drama Kondal, in which Antony Varghese Pepe plays a key role. The script was co-written by Ajit Mampally, Roylin Robert, and Satheesh Thonnakkal. Deepak D. Menon supervised the film's cinematography while Sreejith Sarang edited it. Sam.C.S. created the music and background score.

"Kondal" debuted in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Kondal storyline

Manuel had to leave Munambam Harbour to join St. Anthony's boat due to an urgent situation in his homeland, Anchuthengu. Unexpected occurrences on the boat end up changing the lives of Manuel and his other crew members.

Kondal's Cast and Crew

Antony Varghese Pepe, Raj B Shetty, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Nandu headline the film, which also stars Manikanda Rajan, Pramod Veliyanadu, Prathibha, and Gauthami Nair. Usha, Jaya Kurup, Sarath Sabha, Siraj, and Rahul Rajagopal appear. Sophia Paul produced the film under the Weekend Blockbusters brand, while Ajit Mampally directed it. He also co-wrote the script with Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonnakkal.

Manuel Cruz Darwin was the executive producer, and Deepak D. Menon was in charge of cinematography. Cedin Paul and Kevin Paul supervised the project design, while Vikram Mor, Kalai Kingson, and Thavasi Raj supplied action direction. Vinod Raveendran was the production designer, and Sam C. S. wrote the music and background soundtrack.

Sreejith Sarang edited the film, while Sync Cinema provided the sound design, with Arvind Menon handling the mixing. Nisar Rahmath designed the clothes, Arun Krishna served as the art director, Amal Kumar did the makeup, while Baba Bhaskar and Rishdhan Abdul Rasheed choreographed. Javed Chempu served as Production Controller, Umesh Radhakrishnan as Chief Associate Director, Vinayak Sasikumar and Manjith as lyricists, Prasath Somasekar as colourist, and Egg White VFX provided visual effects. Knack Studio handled the grading, Nidad K N handled the stills, Oldmonks did the promotional design, and Phars Film Company handled the foreign release. Sam CS composed the trailer music.

The debut of "Kondal" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

