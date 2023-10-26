Koffee with Karan Season 8: Ranveer Singh opens up on 3 consecutive flops and how he dealt with it

In a heartfelt interview on "Koffee With Karan," Ranveer Singh discussed his three consecutive film flops, pandemic challenges, and finding gratitude amid adversity. His resilience and positive perspective were evident, offering a glimpse into his character beyond the screen

In a candid conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar on the eighth season of his chat show, "Koffee With Karan," Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh opened up about the challenges he faced after delivering three consecutive flop movies. Despite establishing himself as a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry, Ranveer acknowledged that his career hit a rough patch, particularly after the release of "Cirkus" in 2022.

Reflecting on his career setbacks, Ranveer Singh stated, "I went through a lot, especially after 'Cirkus' (2022)." He took the audience back to the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling how the film "83" (2021), a sports drama that received critical acclaim, faced unfortunate timing. Just 48 hours before its release, crucial markets shut down due to the Omicron variant, leading to a perception that the movie underperformed commercially. Despite its quality, the film couldn't reach its full potential due to external factors.

The following year, Ranveer's comedy movie "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" was released, but it also failed to achieve significant box office success. Ranveer acknowledged that the film found its audience on streaming platforms, as the post-pandemic climate had shifted audience preferences.

Regarding his third consecutive flop, "Cirkus," Ranveer explained that he had a limited role and responsibility in the film, which made it less personally burdensome. However, he admitted that experiencing three major flops in a row was a new and challenging experience for him. In the months following "Cirkus," he faced a period of self-reflection and growth.

Ranveer Singh went on to express his resilience and gratitude, saying, "But then, I came to terms with everything that's happening with me and around me, and I've been fine. I have come out of it with more gratitude in my heart than ever before. I look at my life, and I see blessings and abundance. I'm still here, doing what I love to do for a living. I look at my life and only see blessings."