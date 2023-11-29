Koffee With Karan Ep 6: Karan Johar reveals he attended Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukherjee's wedding in this place

Koffee with Karan Season 8 episode, Karan Johar humorously recounts attending Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's wedding during the release of his film '2 States.' Aditya's secrecy and warnings added pressure, forcing Karan to fabricate a reason for his sudden trip. The episode premieres on November 30 on Disney+ Hotstar

Koffee with Karan Season 8 new episode is on the horizon, promising an entertaining episode with leading ladies Rani Mukerji and Kajol. The recently released promo offers a sneak peek into the lively conversation, with host Karan Johar diving into the intriguing topic of Rani's wedding to Aditya Chopra.

According to reports, Karan shared amusing anecdotes about the wedding, revealing that he attended the ceremony amidst the release weekend of his film "2 States." In a playful exchange with Kajol, Karan humorously noted that she knew Aditya before Rani, jokingly referring to Aditya as his best friend in the entire world. He quipped that Rani and Aditya were pioneers in introducing the concept of destination weddings for movie stars.

Maintaining a light-hearted tone, Karan refrained from disclosing the wedding location, teasing that Aditya might still hold a grudge even after decades. Further detailing Aditya's cautious approach, Karan recalled Aditya's stern warning against leaking any information about the wedding. Karan shared Aditya's words during the wedding preparations, stating, "‘Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out, it will be because of you. The only person who will spill the beans is you, and if I see any mention of this wedding in any publication — at that time newspapers were still dominating — it will be on you.’"

Reflecting on that tense period, Karan admitted to feeling hyper and hysterical. He confessed to fabricating a story to his mother around April 2014 when his film "2 States," starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, was about to release. Karan revealed that he had to come up with a plausible reason to attend Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's wedding, resulting in him abandoning the film's release weekend. Under pressure to convince everyone of his sudden trip, he recalled, "But everyone questioned, ‘On release weekend, why are you going to Manchester?’ I insisted, ‘I have to go, I have to go.’"

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to miss weekend episode, this celebrity takes over host duties

The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 featuring Rani Mukerji and Kajol is scheduled to premiere at midnight on November 30, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: CBI nabs censor board official for extorting Rs 12000 bribe from Kannada filmmaker