'Koffee With Karan' 8: Why are netizens calling Alia Bhatt 'liar' after she addresses marriage issue rumors?

On the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor were invited as guest. During the rapid-fire round Alia Bhatt addressed the misconceptions about her on the internet and Ranbir Kapoor's "wipe it off" remark.

Alia Bhatt recently shared a lot about herself on the latest episode of Season 8 of "Koffee With Karan." She was joined by her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, and they talked about various aspects of Alia's life, both personal and professional.

During a rapid fire round round with the host, Karan Johar, Alia was asked to reveal the "biggest misconception" people have about her. She mentioned that in the age of the internet, there are many rumors about her. She stated, "It’s the age of the internet. Someday I have got buccal fat surgery, someday I’m whitening my skin, someday I’m having marriage issues. Misconceptions are misconceptions, so they don’t bother me."

This part of the conversation has sparked a lot of discussion on Reddit, where people are sharing their thoughts. Netizens are speculating that all these "misconceptions" does bother her, otherwise she wouldn't know much about them or react to them. One user commented, "She’s been bothered it’s obvious" while other wrote, "She is so much invested in social media it is very obvious." A third user commented, "It does bother you dear. Poore episode mei issi group ki baatien kari hai. Alia you are reading this as well I know." Some users also called out her lies about having surgery and treatments. A user wrote, "Pls she is acting like Kardashians who try to convince people they haven't got anything done. Be real for a freaking second. Admitting that you've got work done is not that big of a issue 😒"

Additionally, Alia talked about the internet's portrayal of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, as 'toxic' and a 'red flag.' This perception arose from Alia mentioning that Ranbir doesn't like her wearing lip color and often asks her to "wipe it off." When questioned about this on "Koffee With Karan," Alia said, "“I have a very candid way of speaking so even when I’m talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I’m talking about, I like to give anecdotes, I like to make it personal. I feel like a lot of things just get picked out of context which happened recently.”

