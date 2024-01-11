Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor gives THIS marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; Read

    In a Koffee With Karan 8 episode, Neetu Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to prioritize happiness in their relationship, acknowledging the uniqueness of each generation. She shared about her life in New York when Rishi Kapoor was battling his cancer during the last days of his life

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor gives THIS marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; Read ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 7:57 AM IST

    In a recent episode of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan 8, veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor graced the couch, engaging in a lively conversation with host Karan Johar. Among the various topics discussed, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her son Ranbir Kapoor and his relationship with actress Alia Bhatt. The episode also featured a fun rapid-fire session with each guest, leading to an intriguing revelation by Neetu Kapoor.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dharmatic (@dharmaticent)

    During the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar prompted Neetu Kapoor to share one valuable aspect from her marriage to late actor Rishi Kapoor that she would like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to embrace. Without hesitation, Neetu Kapoor responded with a touch of modern wisdom, stating, "Nothing." Elaborating on her response, she conveyed, "Because aajkal k zamaaney me jo karna hai karo, bas khush raho (Because in today’s day and age, do what you want. Just be happy)."

    Neetu Kapoor emphasized the evolving dynamics of each generation, acknowledging that what worked for her may not necessarily apply to Alia and Ranbir. She added, "And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can’t expect them to do the same thing. So, they know their own vibe."

    The conversation took a heartfelt turn when Karan Johar delved into Neetu Kapoor's memories with her late husband during their time in New York. Despite the challenging circumstances, Neetu Kapoor chose to focus on the positive aspects of their experiences. Reflecting on her time in New York, she shared, "For me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good parts of our relationship and our time in New York. So, New York was very sad, but we had the best year. I had the best year of my life."

    ALSO READ: 'Merry Christmas' screening: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Sethupathi and others arrive in style [PHOTOS]

    As a seasoned actress, Neetu Kapoor's career spans decades, starting from the tender age of five. Her journey in the film industry includes notable films such as Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaala Patthar, and Love Aaj Kal. Additionally, she is reportedly part of the upcoming movie Letters to Mr Khanna.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 7:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' first look poster OUT; Check rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' first look poster OUT; Check

    Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan sends birthday wishes with adorable video, calls him 'Father Ocean' RKK

    Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan sends birthday wishes with adorable video, calls him 'Father Ocean'

    Don 3: Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in Ranveer Singh's film? Here's what we know RKK

    Don 3: Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in Ranveer Singh's film? Here's what we know

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets title, to release on THIS date RKK

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets title, to release on THIS date

    GOAT Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set RBA

    'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set

    Recent Stories

    Merry Christmas' screening: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Sethupathi and others arrive in style [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Merry Christmas' screening: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Sethupathi and others arrive in style [PHOTOS]

    Aju Varghese turns 39: 7 popular Malayalam movies to watch RBA

    Aju Varghese turns 39: 7 popular Malayalam movies to watch

    Fatima Sana Shaikh's 31st birthday: 6 best outfits from her closet RKK

    Fatima Sana Shaikh's 31st birthday: 6 best outfits from her closet

    Numerology Prediction for January 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Does Ronaldo Nazario know Virat Kohli? Brazilian legend says 'yes definitely' in encounter with Speed (WATCH) snt

    Does Ronaldo Nazario know Virat Kohli? Brazilian legend says 'yes definitely' in encounter with Speed (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon