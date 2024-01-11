Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor gives THIS marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; Read

In a Koffee With Karan 8 episode, Neetu Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to prioritize happiness in their relationship, acknowledging the uniqueness of each generation. She shared about her life in New York when Rishi Kapoor was battling his cancer during the last days of his life

In a recent episode of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan 8, veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor graced the couch, engaging in a lively conversation with host Karan Johar. Among the various topics discussed, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her son Ranbir Kapoor and his relationship with actress Alia Bhatt. The episode also featured a fun rapid-fire session with each guest, leading to an intriguing revelation by Neetu Kapoor.

During the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar prompted Neetu Kapoor to share one valuable aspect from her marriage to late actor Rishi Kapoor that she would like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to embrace. Without hesitation, Neetu Kapoor responded with a touch of modern wisdom, stating, "Nothing." Elaborating on her response, she conveyed, "Because aajkal k zamaaney me jo karna hai karo, bas khush raho (Because in today’s day and age, do what you want. Just be happy)."

Neetu Kapoor emphasized the evolving dynamics of each generation, acknowledging that what worked for her may not necessarily apply to Alia and Ranbir. She added, "And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can’t expect them to do the same thing. So, they know their own vibe."

The conversation took a heartfelt turn when Karan Johar delved into Neetu Kapoor's memories with her late husband during their time in New York. Despite the challenging circumstances, Neetu Kapoor chose to focus on the positive aspects of their experiences. Reflecting on her time in New York, she shared, "For me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good parts of our relationship and our time in New York. So, New York was very sad, but we had the best year. I had the best year of my life."

As a seasoned actress, Neetu Kapoor's career spans decades, starting from the tender age of five. Her journey in the film industry includes notable films such as Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaala Patthar, and Love Aaj Kal. Additionally, she is reportedly part of the upcoming movie Letters to Mr Khanna.