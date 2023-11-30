Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol rejected 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    Kajol and Rani Mukerji's revelations on Koffee With Karan Season 8 include turning down roles in iconic films. Kajol humorously picks the first "Golmaal" to witness comedy's inception. She lauds Zeenat Aman's authenticity, making it a laughter-filled, candid, and memorable episode

    In a recent captivating episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji stole the show with their heartfelt and surprising revelations. Kajol, known for her iconic roles, disclosed that she turned down roles in blockbuster films like "3 Idiots," "Mohra," and "Dil To Pagal Hai," which originally starred Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively. Similarly, Rani Mukerji expressed her regret about missing out on the opportunity to be a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar's acclaimed film "Lagaan" due to circumstances beyond her control.

    During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar quizzed Kajol about which of her husband Ajay Devgn's films— "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," "Omkara," "Golmaal," or "Singham"—she would like to be a part of. Kajol humorously responded that while she may not want to be a part of it, she would love to be a fly on the wall during the making of the first part of "Golmaal." She expressed her curiosity to witness the interactions during the inception of the comedy genre in the film, praising the cast's fantastic performances.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In response to Karan's question about the Bollywood diva who remains relevant, Kajol promptly named Zeenat Aman, applauding her for being outstandingly awesome, true, passionate, and real in a seemingly fake world. Karan added his agreement, praising Zeenat Aman's Instagram game.

    Throughout the episode, the interaction between Karan Johar, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji was marked by laughter, candid conversations, and mutual admiration, creating a memorable and engaging experience for viewers. The revelations about turning down significant roles and the lighthearted banter added an extra layer of intrigue to the already dynamic conversation.

