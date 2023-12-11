Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha-Ananya in lift

The teaser for Koffee With Karan 8 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor is now out! During the programme, the latter responds when Arjun says he wants to do 'Aashiqui' in elevator with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

The much-loved discussion programme Koffee With Karan 8, helmed by Karan Johar, is doing everything it can to keep the audience interested with its list of guests. Fans have enjoyed the unheard stories and unseen sides of their favourite celebs from the first episode. Following Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, the following episode will feature Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, two of Bollywood's most attractive hunks. The freshly released trailer promises another heated and fiery debate.

Koffee With Karan 8's latest promo ft. Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor out

The ad for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was released today, December 11, a little while ago. The programme will be graced by what show presenter Karan Johar refers to as "unmarried boys who just want to have fun," Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The genuine friendship between the dynamic guests combo is evident in the short film teaser. The two are shown wittyly pulling each other's leg and charming the audience with their humorous responses. Aditya delivered a brilliant answer with a sly smile during the show when KJo asked him about the rumours of him dating Ananya Panday, "Ask me no secrets, and I'll tell you know lies!," leaving the host impressed by his answer.

Furthermore, the commercial heightens the anticipation for the steamy chats by asking the two to take a shot if they suited up for some off-screen role-playing. Arjun responds, "Handcuffs," while the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star comments, "Disney+ Hotstar can't handle it."

Furthermore, the duo confessed to ditching a romantic night for a date with 'their boys'. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks, "If you were ever stuck in a lift with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?"

To this, Arjun replies, "Aashiqui toh zaoor karta, kiske saath pata nahin", leaving Aditya surprised as he says, "What!!!" and Arjun humorously remarks in an amusing accent, "Just joking!" During the episode, Arjun confessed that he would also like to end some of the rumors associated with him.

Every Thursday at midnight, a new Koffee With Karan 8 episode airs on Disney+Hotstar.