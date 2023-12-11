Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie'

Aditya Roy Kapur will not be able to avoid questioning regarding his rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday while he appears on Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar on Monday released the week's guest names and they are Aditya and Arjun Kapoor. He dropped the episode's promo video and got right to the issue of contention: is Aditya Roy Kapur dating Ananya Panday? Karan inquired about the dating rumors, which Aditya quickly asked to 'move on'.

The promo video begins with Karan introducing Aditya and Arjun as the two appear to be the guests on his show. Karan inquired about his dating status with Ananya Panday to which he responded, "Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies." Karan was impressed by his response and Aditya immediately changed the subject by saying, "Moving on." The men will be seen playing a game of shots and partaking in rapid-fire rounds and much more.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

Ananya and Aditya have been linked for quite some time and it all started last year when Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was discussing relationships when Karan Johar hinted that she and Aditya could be dating. Ananya and Aditya took a romantic trip to Europe earlier this year and had previously attended an Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid together.