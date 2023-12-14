Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Ananya Panday 'Pure joy', 'Bliss' amid dating rumors

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur took a romantic trip to Europe earlier this year and both had previously attended an Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid together.

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Aditya Roy Kapur, along with fellow actor Arjun Kapoor, appeared on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 and addressed the rumors about him dating Ananya Panday. Aditya couldn't help but blush when host Karan Johar inquired about Ananya Panday.

    Aditya Roy Kapur on Ananya Panday

    When Karan informed Aditya that Ananya had stated on his show that she was feeling "Very Ananya Coy Kapur," the Night Manager star responded that currently, he is "Aditya Joy Kapur". Karan was quick to question that it meant he was in a "joyous situationship, I'm quite joyous," Aditya answered, before going on to say that Ananya is "pure joy" and "bliss."

    "Let's address the elephant in the room," Karan began by asking Aditya the inevitable question. "I heard you're dating Ananya Panday?" Aditya had a very fun reply and said, "Ask me no secrets, and I'll tell you no lies."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's relationship

    Ananya and Aditya are said to be dating for a long time. The actress discussed her relationship when Karan Johar and hinted that she and Aditya could be dating. Ananya and Aditya took a romantic trip to Europe earlier this year and both had previously attended an Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid together.

    Professional front

    Ananya will be seen in Netflix's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Aditya is gearing up for Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' and Mohit Suri's 'Malang 2'. 

