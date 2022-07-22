Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’ll happen if she’s put in same room with Naga Chaitanya

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on divorce with Naga Chaitanya in the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’. She also spoke about rumours regarding alimony and prenups that did rounds after the two announced their separation.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    The latest guests on Karan Johar’s famous couch at ‘Koffee With Karan’ were actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. While Akshay has been a part of the show for quite a few seasons, including one episode where he came with his wife Twinkle Khanna, Samantha marked her Koffee debut.

    Considered one of the top actresses in the Indian film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is no longer a South sensation only. With her impressive acting in ‘The Family Man 2’, sizzling dance number in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and of course, her gorgeous looks, Samantha has gained huge popularity among the Hindi-speaking audience as well.

    When the first promo of ‘Koffee With Karan’ was released, showing a glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu where she jokingly accuses Karan Johar of unsuccessful marriages, everyone was expecting that she would talk about her marriage and Naga Chaitanya on the show. And rightly so, she did!

    Among many other things that Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about on the show, she revealed details about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, including what would happen if the two are put together in the same room.

    Addressing the alimony allegations: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about the worst rumour she heard about herself. Responding to this, the actor said, "That I took 250 crores in alimony. Every morning I woke up waiting for income tax officials to show them there's nothing. First, they made up the story about alimony. Then they realised it doesn't seem like a believable story. Then they said there's a pre-nup, so she can't ask for alimony."

    On sharing a room with Naga Chaitanya: Karan Johar then asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu if Naga Chaitanya and she have hard feelings for one another. Replying to this, she said, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes.” She further added: “It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.”

