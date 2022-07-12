Koffee With Karan 7: After Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan wants to date Vijay Deverakonda; watch

The trailer for Koffee With Karan's season 7 episode 2 is out. Janhvi Kapoor will join Sara Ali Khan on the couch for the most recent episode.

The 7th season of "Koffee With Karan" debuted on July 7. One of the most talked-about show stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh appeared on the couch to start the first episode. The pair were open and honest about their individual personal and professional lives.



As of right now, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be the second guests to grace the sofa, according to a new trailer provided by Karan Johar from the forthcoming episode.

KJo posted a clip of Janhvi talking about her friendship with Sara. "So many individuals have really informed us that y'all bring out like an indecent side to each other," she is heard saying. The actress from Love Aaj Kal responds with the amusing phrase "Watch out."

Give me the name of a boy you feel like dating, Karan asks Sara later. Vijay Deverakonda, the actress, replies while denying having any knowledge of the solution. "I saw you with Vijay Deverakonda,"



Karan then says to Janhvi. Sara questions Janhvi about Vijay. The actress from Roohi then responds, "What is this?" Sara said, "Because he's everyone's ex," to Karan's request for her to give one reason why her ex is her ex as Janhvi nearly falls off the couch. Sara and Janhvi were instructed to use the names of their moms' filmographies in another episode of the show (Amrita Singh and late Sridevi) The episode will be released on July 14.

As Sara makes fun of her alleged ex, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi is also pretty surprised. He's everyone's ex, she responds when Karan asks her to talk about her "ex." Recently, Sara and Kartik's relationship was made public by Karan. It all began when Sara made her debut appearance with her father Saif Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan. She had acknowledged having feelings for Kartik.

Karan posted a clip from the movie's trailer on social media with the following caption: "Two of my favourite beauties, unadulterated at their finest! Prepare for the release of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 2 on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 14!" This season, the couches will be graced by Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, etc.