'King': Shah Rukh Khan gives BIG update; movie to direct by Siddharth Anand [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed exciting details about his upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, known for Pathaan. Featuring Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma, the action-drama promises a unique storyline, blending mass appeal, emotions, and high-octane action. Release details remain awaited

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event in Abu Dhabi, where he shared significant updates about his upcoming film, King. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with the actor on the blockbuster Pathaan. Shah Rukh assured fans that the film would be highly entertaining and worth watching in theatres.

He revealed that he is currently filming for the project and will continue shooting over the next couple of months. Khan mentioned that Siddharth Anand, known for his meticulous approach, has instructed him to refrain from disclosing details about the movie. However, the actor expressed confidence that audiences would thoroughly enjoy the film.

The actor further hinted that King would present a unique perspective by showcasing "Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan King." He highlighted the team's dedication to making a remarkable film and expressed excitement about its outcome.

The cast of King includes Suhana Khan in a lead role, marking an important milestone in her career, alongside Munjya star Abhay Verma, who will play a pivotal part. During a previous appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan described King as an action-drama in the Hindi language. He shared that he had been eager to work on a project of this nature for nearly seven or eight years and felt that the collaboration with director Sujoy was the right fit. The film, he explained, aims to deliver a blend of mass appeal, high-octane action, and emotional depth.

Although the release date for King has not been announced yet, the actor's revelations have generated significant excitement among fans. Further details about the plot remain under wraps for now.

