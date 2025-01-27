'King': Shah Rukh Khan gives BIG update; movie to direct by Siddharth Anand [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed exciting details about his upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, known for Pathaan. Featuring Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma, the action-drama promises a unique storyline, blending mass appeal, emotions, and high-octane action. Release details remain awaited

King Shah Rukh Khan gives BIG update; movie to direct by Siddharth Anand [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event in Abu Dhabi, where he shared significant updates about his upcoming film, King. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with the actor on the blockbuster Pathaan. Shah Rukh assured fans that the film would be highly entertaining and worth watching in theatres.

He revealed that he is currently filming for the project and will continue shooting over the next couple of months. Khan mentioned that Siddharth Anand, known for his meticulous approach, has instructed him to refrain from disclosing details about the movie. However, the actor expressed confidence that audiences would thoroughly enjoy the film.

The actor further hinted that King would present a unique perspective by showcasing "Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan King." He highlighted the team's dedication to making a remarkable film and expressed excitement about its outcome.

The cast of King includes Suhana Khan in a lead role, marking an important milestone in her career, alongside Munjya star Abhay Verma, who will play a pivotal part. During a previous appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan described King as an action-drama in the Hindi language. He shared that he had been eager to work on a project of this nature for nearly seven or eight years and felt that the collaboration with director Sujoy was the right fit. The film, he explained, aims to deliver a blend of mass appeal, high-octane action, and emotional depth.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Concert Ahmedabad: Chris Martin sings 'Vande Mataram'; fans go emotional [WATCH]

Although the release date for King has not been announced yet, the actor's revelations have generated significant excitement among fans. Further details about the plot remain under wraps for now.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Coldplay Concert Ahmedabad: Chris Martin sings 'Vande Mataram'; fans go emotional [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay Concert Ahmedabad: Chris Martin sings 'Vande Mataram'; fans go emotional [WATCH]

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha NTI

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha

Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment vkp

Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment

Recent Stories

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features anr

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features

Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve dmn

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon