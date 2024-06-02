Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Killing it as usual...', Rakul Preet Singh fangirls over Anirudh Ravichander at Indian 2 audio launch - WATCH

    Rakul Preet Singh, the Bollywood and South Indian actress, recently attended the star-studded audio launch of 'Indian 2', cheering for music composer Anirudh Ravichander

    Killing it as usual...', Rakul Preet Singh fangirls over Anirudh Ravichander at Indian 2 audio launch - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Rakul Preet Singh recently added her star power to the audio launch event of the much-awaited film 'Indian 2'. The actress, who plays a significant role in the Kamal Haasan starrer, was spotted enthusiastically cheering for music composer Anirudh Ravichander during his performance.

    Seated alongside her co-stars, Rakul couldn't contain her admiration as Anirudh took the stage to perform one of the songs from the Tamil movie. Sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories, Rakul posted a video of Anirudh's electrifying performance, captioning it with 'Killing it as usual.'

    In the video, Anirudh, dressed in an all-black ensemble, captivated the audience with his musical prowess, setting the stage on fire with his energetic performance.

    Adding to the glamour of the event, Rakul Preet Singh dazzled in a black saree with a thigh-high slit, paired with an exquisite blouse, exuding elegance and style.

    About Indian 2

    'Indian 2' has been in the making since its announcement in 2019 but encountered various production hurdles, including a tragic accident on set and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the team persevered, and with the recent confirmation by Kamal Haasan, the film is back on track, aiming for a release during the upcoming summer holidays.

    Apart from Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh, the star-studded cast of 'Indian 2' includes Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Samudra Gani, Bobby Simha, and George Marion. Anirudh Ravichander has lent his musical genius to the film, composing the soundtrack that promises to be a highlight of the movie.

    ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's picture from his spiritual journey goes, superstar looks simple in dhoti and shawl

    Produced by Red Giant Movies in association with Lyca Productions, 'Indian 2' is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster 'Indian', known for its gripping narrative centered around a vigilante fighting corruption in society.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta wraps up shooting for Aamir Khan's film; shares BTS from set - WATCH ATG

    Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta wraps up shooting for Aamir Khan's film; shares BTS from set - WATCH

    Godzilla Minus One' LEAKED: 2024 Oscar-winning film OUT for free download hours after OTT release RBA

    'Godzilla Minus One' LEAKED: 2024 Oscar-winning film OUT for free download hours after OTT release

    Rajinikanth's picture from his spiritual journey goes, superstar looks simple in dhoti and shawl RKK

    Rajinikanth's picture from his spiritual journey goes, superstar looks simple in dhoti and shawl

    Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: Georgina Rodriguez trolled for joyful Insta post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: Georgina Rodriguez trolled for joyful Insta post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal

    New Jersey governor Phil Murphy goes gaga over Diljit Dosanjh; here's what he said RBA

    New Jersey governor Phil Murphy goes gaga over Diljit Dosanjh; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to hold 7 meetings, focus on post-cyclone situation heatwave review agenda for next 100 days and more gcw

    PM Modi to hold 7 meetings, focus on post-cyclone situation, review agenda for next 100 days and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE vkp

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-654 June 02,2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Two loco pilots injured as two goods trains collide at Pubjab's Sirhind (WATCH) vkp

    Two loco pilots injured as two goods trains collide at Punjab’s Sirhind (WATCH)

    Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta wraps up shooting for Aamir Khan's film; shares BTS from set - WATCH ATG

    Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta wraps up shooting for Aamir Khan's film; shares BTS from set - WATCH

    Gold rate on June 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on June 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon