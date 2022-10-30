Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have locked a wedding date in December. According to reports, their wedding reception will likely take place in Mumbai.

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    According to a fresh rumour, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting this December. The actors, who acted in Shershaah last year, have been linked for quite some time. While neither party has confirmed the rumours, they have implied that they are more than pals. Sid and Kiara are rumoured to be planning a wedding amid their dating rumours.

    "As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are remaining quiet, but it is thought there will be a reception in Mumbai with industry members in attendance." Karan Johar, who has expressed his anger at not being invited to certain 'Bollywood Shaadis,' would undoubtedly be on the guest list, according to the source.

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December RBA

    Also Read: SEXY pictures: Jennifer Lopez dons lacy lingerie for her latest Instagram post

    Sid and Kiara appear to want to keep informed of their rumoured planned wedding 'under wraps.' "The pair will publicly announce their wedding after everything is complete and they have concluded their preparations." But they don't want to share any specifics till then," the person continued. Shahid Kapoor, who appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Kiara Advani, had also hinted at a December wedding.

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December RBA

    Also Read: Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    Sidharth and Kiara have yet to respond to the story. The fresh allegations come only weeks after it was revealed that they were planning a wedding in April. According to reports, the wedding would take place in Delhi at Malhotra's home. It is expected that the couple would have a formal marriage and then host a cocktail reception for their families.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song goes VIRAL again; check out Snoop Dogg's latest post RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song goes VIRAL again; check out Snoop Dogg's latest post

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

    Video: Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum RBA

    Video: Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesnt have a problem in Navya Nanda has child without marriage drb

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem in Navya Nanda has ‘child without marriage’

    What is Myositis a rare autoimmune condition that Yashoda actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from drb

    What is Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that ‘Yashoda’ actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

    Recent Stories

    Skygazers to witness total lunar eclipse on November 8; check time, place and more here - adt

    Skygazers to witness total lunar eclipse on November 8; check time, place and more here

    India G20 presidency logo likely to have tricolour theme symbol of welcome nation s name in hindi english report gcw

    India’s G20 presidency logo likely to have tricolour theme, symbol of welcome: Report

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan keep semifinal hopes alive with rusty win over Netherlands snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan keep semifinal hopes alive with rusty win over Netherlands

    Bank holidays in November 2022: Check dates here before you plan your tour - adt

    Bank holidays in November 2022: Check dates here before you plan your tour

    Asianet News-CFore survey predicts BJP return to power in Gujarat; AAP to eat into Congress vote share snt

    Asianet News survey predicts BJP's return to power in Gujarat; AAP to eat into Congress vote share

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon