Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have locked a wedding date in December. According to reports, their wedding reception will likely take place in Mumbai.

According to a fresh rumour, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting this December. The actors, who acted in Shershaah last year, have been linked for quite some time. While neither party has confirmed the rumours, they have implied that they are more than pals. Sid and Kiara are rumoured to be planning a wedding amid their dating rumours.

"As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are remaining quiet, but it is thought there will be a reception in Mumbai with industry members in attendance." Karan Johar, who has expressed his anger at not being invited to certain 'Bollywood Shaadis,' would undoubtedly be on the guest list, according to the source.

Sid and Kiara appear to want to keep informed of their rumoured planned wedding 'under wraps.' "The pair will publicly announce their wedding after everything is complete and they have concluded their preparations." But they don't want to share any specifics till then," the person continued. Shahid Kapoor, who appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Kiara Advani, had also hinted at a December wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara have yet to respond to the story. The fresh allegations come only weeks after it was revealed that they were planning a wedding in April. According to reports, the wedding would take place in Delhi at Malhotra's home. It is expected that the couple would have a formal marriage and then host a cocktail reception for their families.